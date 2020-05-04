Tennessee, if there were a pandemic recruiting champion in college football, would be a prohibitive favorite to claim it. Sorry, Ohio State, North Carolina and Rutgers.

Last Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.

One week after Brooks’ announcement, the Volunteers pulled in their sixth commitment in the span of a week. On his personal Twitter account, De’Shawn Rucker gave his verbal pledge to play for Tennessee football.

But wait. There’s more.

A little over an hour after Rucker, Cody Brown announced his commitment to the Tennessee football team as well.

The 247Sports.com composite has Brown rated as a four-star 2021 recruit. The Georgia native is the No. 11 player in the state regardless of position. He’s also the No. 9 running back in the country.

“I really like the energy there. It’s just everything — the coaches, the players, the fans,” Brown told GoVols247.com. “Tennessee has got something really good going on. … I can just tell by the way they talk about their plans.

Rucker, meanwhile, is a three-star 2021 prospect. A Tallahassee high schooler, the 5-10, 170-pound defensive back is the No. 76 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. He’s also the No. 32 safety in the country.

Tennessee now has 17 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. That’s tied with Ohio State for the most this cycle.

With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 3 2021 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes and No. 2 Tar Heels. On the 247Sports.com composite, UT is less than a point away from overtaking UNC for the No. 2 class. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 16.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself. With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 54. Right behind Rice. And right ahead of UTSA.