You’ll have to pardon Frank Gore if he’s unable to make it to many, if any, of his son’s first college football season. He will, though, have a pretty good excuse.

Back in June of last year, Frank Gore Jr., the son of the ex-Miami standout (pictured), committed to play for FAU. That, though, was when Lane Kiffin was head coach. Since that verbal commitment was made, Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job.

Thus, in December, Gore Jr. flipped and signed with Southern Miss.

Now, fast-forward roughly six months. The elder Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to the New York Post Tuesday that his client has signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets. That will be the running back’s fifth NFL organization for which he’s played.

So, in other words, Gore Sr. will be playing in the NFL in 2020. Gore Jr., meanwhile, will be playing at the collegiate level.

I don’t know with 100-percent certainty that this will be the first time a father and son have played the same NFL/college football season. If it’s not, though, I’m certain it doesn’t take long to call the roll. At all.

Of course, if Gore Jr. were to leave early for the NFL? And Gore Sr. were to play three more seasons (he’d be 40 then) after this one? The two would become the first-ever father-son duo to play the same season in the NFL.

A three-star 2020 prospect, Gore Jr. was rated as the No. 65 running back in the country and the No. 129 player at any position in the state of Florida on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Miami product is the highest-rated member of the Golden Eagles’ class this cycle. He’s also one of just three high schoolers to sign as the other 11 are JUCO transfers.

In his 15th NFL season, the elder Gore rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills this past year. In November, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Gore will enter his 16th season with 15,347 yards rushing.