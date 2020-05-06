Frank Gore
Getty Images

Frank Gore will play his 16th season, this one with the NY Jets; his three-star 2020 signee son will play his first season at Southern Miss

By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

You’ll have to pardon Frank Gore if he’s unable to make it to many, if any, of his son’s first college football season.  He will, though, have a pretty good excuse.

Back in June of last year, Frank Gore Jr., the son of the ex-Miami standout (pictured), committed to play for FAU.  That, though, was when Lane Kiffin was head coach.  Since that verbal commitment was made, Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job.

Thus, in December, Gore Jr. flipped and signed with Southern Miss.

Now, fast-forward roughly six months.  The elder Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to the New York Post Tuesday that his client has signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets.  That will be the running back’s fifth NFL organization for which he’s played.

So, in other words, Gore Sr. will be playing in the NFL in 2020.  Gore Jr., meanwhile, will be playing at the collegiate level.

I don’t know with 100-percent certainty that this will be the first time a father and son have played the same NFL/college football season.  If it’s not, though, I’m certain it doesn’t take long to call the roll.  At all.

Of course, if Gore Jr. were to leave early for the NFL?  And Gore Sr. were to play three more seasons (he’d be 40 then) after this one?  The two would become the first-ever father-son duo to play the same season in the NFL.

A three-star 2020 prospect, Gore Jr. was rated as the No. 65 running back in the country and the No. 129 player at any position in the state of Florida on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The Miami product is the highest-rated member of the Golden Eagles’ class this cycle.  He’s also one of just three high schoolers to sign as the other 11 are JUCO transfers.

In his 15th NFL season, the elder Gore rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills this past year.  In November, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.  Gore will enter his 16th season with 15,347 yards rushing.

Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, other athletics leaders donate combined $500,000 to university’s COVID-19 vaccine research effort

Pitt
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pitt is doing its part to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.  On all sides the equation.

Back in April, “[s]cientists at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine… announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.” A month later, Pitt athletic leaders put their money where their mouths are, with the university announcing a combined $500,000 donation to support the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research (CVR).

The families of Pitt head football coach (still) Pat Narduzzi, head men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel, head women’s basketball coach Lance White and director of athletics Heather Lyke are responsible for the donation.

“The University of Pittsburgh is a remarkable place with so many people doing life-changing work right here on our campus,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We’re facing this challenge together, and we will only overcome it by working together. My wife Donna and I are honored to support Pitt’s scientists, and we can’t wait to yell ‘Hail to Pitt!’ when they achieve victory with a vaccine.”

Additionally, the city’s three professional sports teams — the NFL’s Steelers, MLB’s Pirates, NHL’s Penguins — are donating $100,000 each, bringing the total gift to $800,000 for what the university described as Pittsburgh’s “scientific champions.”

“We are stunned by the generosity and support the Pittsburgh community has shown for our center over the past few months, most recently from Pitt Athletics and our local sports teams—the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins,” said Center for Vaccine Research director Paul Duprex, Ph.D. “That’s the legacy of Jonas Salk on this town. Pittsburgh understands the importance of vaccines, and we’re so grateful to be located here, where we can do our work to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, knowing the community is behind us.”

UCF loses DL Davonchae Bryant to transfer portal

UCF football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in a week, and the third time in a month, UCF has found itself on the wrong side of the football transfer portal.

In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database.  Very late last month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same.  There was another development on the portal front for UCF football as Davonchae Bryant has placed his name in the database.

247Sports.com was the first to report the development.  A UCF football official subsequently confirmed the defensive lineman is in the development.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bryant was a three-star member of the UCF Class of 2018.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the lineman appeared in just one game this past season for the Knights.

Barring the unexpected, Bryant will be forced to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the Pensacola, Fla., native with two seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

UCF is coming off its third-straight double-digit win season. One of those wins was a record-setting Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall.

Third Kentucky football player in three days enters transfer portal

Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a mini-wave of defections for the Kentucky football program.  That will help them get down to the 85-man scholarship limit, of course.

Friday, Kentucky saw two players take their first steps toward leaving the football team.  First, defensive lineman Cavon Butler entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over an hour later, teammate and fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins did the same.

Monday, wide receiver Marvin Alexander popped a squat in the portal as well.  Over the weekend, Alexander tweeted “I know God got me I’m never worried.” It’s unclear if that social-media missive is related to his impending departure.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Hollywood, Fla., Alexander was a three-star Class of 2018 signee. The receiver will, barring the unexpected, have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy current NCAA transfer bylaws.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting with the 2021 campaign.

As a true freshman, Alexander took a redshirt.  This past season, he appeared in three games for UK.  The 6-3, 200-pound receiver didn’t record a statistic during his time with the Wildcats.

Georgia Tech losing FB Christian Malloy to transfer potal

Georgia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to Georgia Tech, we have one of our first fullback entries into the football transfer portal.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Christian Malloy is set to transfer from the Georgia Tech football program.  A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed that the fullback’s name is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Malloy has not yet acknowledged the move to the portal on his personal Twitter account.

Barring the unexpected, Malloy will have to sit out the 2020 season,  That would leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Malloy was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2018.  The Georgia native took a redshirt his first season with the Yellow Jackets.  He did, though, play in one game that year.

This past season, Malloy appeared in four games for Tech.  He totaled 32 yards on seven carries.

As for a reason for his impending departure?  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explains:

Malloy was in a position group with All-ACC back Jordan Mason, Jamious Griffin and was to be joined by four-star signee Jahmyr Gibbs. Dontae Smith, Devin Ellison and Tony Amerson are also scholarship returnees. Bruce Jordan-Swilling moved to running back from linebacker in spring practice.

Malloy is the second Georgia Tech football player in a little over a month to step into the portal.  In late March, defensive back Ajani Kerr made the same move.