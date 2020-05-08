Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kentucky has seen a mini-wave of attrition courtesy of the football transfer portal.

247Sports.com reported Thursday that quarterback Amani Gilmore has entered the NCAA transfer database. According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, Gilmore is the fifth Kentucky football player to enter the database in five days.

A Kentucky football official subsequently confirmed that Gilmore is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Gilmore was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2019. The Louisiana native was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite. Tennessee was the only other FBS school to offer Gilmore a scholarship.

Gilmore played in one game this past season for the Wildcats, but didn’t attempt a pass. Or record any statistics, for that matter. Because he played in four or fewer games, Gilmore is able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Barring a change in NCAA bylaws, Gilmore will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Last Friday, Kentucky saw two players take their first steps toward leaving the football team. First, defensive lineman Cavon Butler entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over an hour later, teammate and fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins did the same. Monday, wide receiver Marvin Alexander popped a squat in the portal as well.