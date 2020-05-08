Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Given all of its success on the recruiting trail, North Carolina football was bound to suffer a hiccup at some point.

In a brief press release, North Carolina announced that early football enrollee Kedrick Bingley-Jones suffered a lower-body injury this spring. According to the school, the defensive lineman recently underwent what it described as a successful surgery.

“[W]e expect him to make a full recovery,” UNC added.

Bingley-Jones was a four-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2020. The Charlott native was the No. 6 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman was the No. 15 defensive tackle in the country.

Bingley-Jones was an early enrollee who was set to participate in spring practice. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the 15 practice sessions were canceled.

North Carolina is coming off its second first season under “new” head football coach Mack Brown. The seven wins for the Tar Heels were the program’s most since eight in 2016. UNC also secured its first bowl win since the 2013 season.

On the recruiting front, North Carolina currently holds the No. 3 class in the country. They had the No. 2 class before Tennessee went on a Rocky Top tear.

For the 2020 cycle, Brown landed nine four-star recruits, including Bingley-Jones. That gives him 19 (and counting) in less than two full cycles as the UNC head coach. In the five cycles prior to Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, the program had signed 21 four-star recruits. Combined.