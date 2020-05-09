Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark Jackson Jr. may have left Oklahoma, but he’ll continue his football career in the Big 12. Reportedly.

Earlier this offseason, Jackson began the process of leaving the Oklahoma football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. This week, the linebacker continued that process by committing to TCU.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was the first to report the move. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the development.

According to the latter website, Jackson would move from linebacker to defensive end for the Horned Frogs.

Jackson was a four-star member of the Oklahoma football Class of 2016. The Texas native was rated as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the country. He was also the No. 31 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

During his four seasons with the Sooners, Jackson appeared in 32 games. He started seven of those, with all seven coming in 2018. Because he played in just four games this past season, Jackson was able to take a redshirt and save a season of eligibility.

All told, Jackson was credited with 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. In 2018, he set career-highs with 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Jackson is eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs. That also means he could take the field against his old school this season as TCU is set to host Oklahoma Oct. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Jackson is at least the fourth FBS transfer TCU has pulled in this cycle. They’ve also seen a handful of players enter the portal as well. Quarterback Justin Rogers was one of those, ultimately landing at UNLV. Defensive end Adam Plant will join Rogers at UNLV as well.