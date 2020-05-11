If you’re an Oklahoma fan, you can thank Nick Saban for Jalen Hurts. If you’re a Maryland or Miami fan? Not so much.

Hurts started every game but one for Alabama in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that stretch. He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change. That change led to Tua Tagovailoa taking over as the starter for the 2018 season. And for Hurts to transfer out following the 2019 season.

Because of connections to Maryland (former UA offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is the head coach) and Miami (then-offensive coordinator Dan Enos was UA’s quarterbacks coach in 2018), took a trip to Maryland were under consideration. Ultimately, though, Oklahoma was the final destination for Jalen Hurts. A move, incidentally, that Saban described as “probably the best thing for his future.”

Hurts played one season with the Sooners. Earlier this year, he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In an interview with that organization’s official website, Saban explained that he helped steer Hurts to Norman. Over Maryland and Miami.

From al.com‘s transcription:

I said ‘Jalen, where do they have the best players?’ because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys. And he said ‘Well, I think they have the best players at Oklahoma.’ I said we just played them, and they have some pretty good players on offense too. … I said I’ve always told you quarterback is a hard position to play if you don’t have good players around you,” Saban said in the interview with the Eagles. “So, if I was you, in order to create the most value because you have one year to do it, if you know you can be the starter there, go where they have the best players.’ That’s no disrespect to anybody else, the guys that worked here and did a great job here, it’s what’s best for you. That’s how you have to make this decision right now. He did it and I think did a great job for Oklahoma.

At Oklahoma in his lone season, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 3 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for another 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Oh, and he caught a touchdown pass for good measure.

Hurts ended up finishing as the runner-up behind Joe Burrow for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.