Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rutgers football has officially received a much-needed infusion of talent to its quarterback room.

Late last month, Noah Vedral placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Wednesday, the erstwhile Nebraska quarterback announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer to Rutgers football.

Late Thursday morning, Rutgers confirmed that Vedral has been signed and added to its football roster.

Vedral will be land with Rutgers football as a graduate transfer. He will also have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.

For the record, Nebraska is scheduled to host Rutgers Oct. 24 this season.

RU, incidentally, will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined the Nebraska football in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program. Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course. However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster. Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games. Both of those starts came this past season. In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards. He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were epically inept when it came to the passing game. And that’s being kind.

RU averaged 157.3 yards passing per game. That figure was 121st out of 130 FBS teams. They threw just seven touchdowns passes, which were the fourth-fewest. Their 15 interceptions were tied for the eighth-most. And the 103.4 passer rating? Tied for sixth-worst.

So, yes, Greg Schiano‘s squad could use some help at the position.

Vedral will join Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan as experienced members of RU’s quarterback room. Sitkowski owns nine career starts, Langan eight. After considering a transfer in early October, Sitkowski opted to remain with the Scarlet Knights.