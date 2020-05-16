college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including former SEC commissioner Mike Slive passing away at the age of 77

By John TaylorMay 16, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue for fiscal year 2018 trumps SEC by more than $100 million
THE SYNOPSIS: #ItJustMeansMore money for B1G members.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77
THE SYNOPSIS: Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, guiding the conference to unrivaled prosperity on and off the field.  The Alabama native had battled prostate cancer for years.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young
THE SYNOPSIS: The true freshman quarterback played sparingly throughout the regular season.  Then rode in on his second-half white horse to help win the national championship.  Tagovailoa subsequently confirmed that he would’ve transferred had he not played in the title game.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn has finally padded its historical title résumé?
THE SYNOPSIS: Auburn came into 2014 claiming two national championships (1957, 2010).  They now claim titles from 1913, 1983, 1993.

2012

THE HEADLINE: ‘Bama lands verbal from touted ’13 Salt Lake City QB
THE SYNOPSIS: Cooper Bateman did indeed sign with Alabama.  Five years later, however, he transferred to Utah.  The Beehive State native, however, never threw a pass for the Utes.  All 66 of his career attempts came with the Crimson Tide.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nine-game slate, future title game sites key topics at Big Ten spring meetings
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes to nine-game conference schedules.  And yes to Indianapolis hosting every B1G title game since it debuted in 2011.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame’
THE SYNOPSIS: On this, Meyer was 100-percent accurate.  So far.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Four Cities Vying For Army-Navy Game
THE SYNOPSIS: Those four cities were Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Baltimore and Landover.  Philly has hosted one of the greatest rivalries in sports nine times the past 12 years.  Baltimore was the home for two, Landover one.  The 2020 and 2022 games will also be in Philly.  The 2021 game will take place in East Rutherford.

Georgia Southern announces signing of Duke transfer DB Javon Jackson

Georgia Southern football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
After a couple of losses to the transfer portal, Georgia Southern football was picked up a win.  And a Power Five “W” at that.

Way back in early December of last year, Javon Jackson (pictured, flying through the air) opted to transfer from Duke.  Five months later, the Georgia Southern football program confirmed the safety’s addition to the Sun Belt Conference school’s roster.

“Javon has lots of experience playing at the college level,” Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “His experience will be a nice addition to a somewhat young secondary.”

Jackson has already graduated from Duke.  That means he is coming to the Georgia Southern football team as a graduate transfer.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for the Eagles in 2020.  This will, though, serve as the Georgia native’s final year of eligibility.

Jackson was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Blue Devils.  He was the No. 67 player regardless of position in the Peach State. Only one defensive back in Duke’s class that year was rated higher.

With the Blue Devils, Jackson played in 27 games.  Of those, 11 came in 2019 and 13 in 2018.  In that time, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In late March, linebacker Alvin Ward entered the NCAA transfer databaseA week later, teammate and starting safety Java’n Singletary did the same.

Colorado transfer QB Blake Stenstrom picks Princeton as landing spot

Colorado football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT
At least academically, one erstwhile Colorado football player is making an upward move.

Blake Stenstrom announced in early April that he had decided to transfer out of the Colorado football program.  A little over a month later, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career in the Ivy League.  At Princeton, specifically.

“I am extremely grateful to announce my transfer acceptance and verbal commitment to play football at Princeton University,” Stenstrom wrote. “It is an incredible honor to be welcomed into the
@PrincetonFTBL tradition.”

As of yet, Princeton has not officially confirmed Stenstrom’s addition to the roster.

Stenstrom was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2018.  The Littleton, Colorado, native was the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state.  He was also the No. 33 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Stenstrom played in three games during his time with the Buffaloes, with all of those coming in 2019.  He completed two of three passes, although one of those was to the opposing team.  The redshirt sophomore also ran for 27 yards on one carry.

And, if the Stenstrom surname sounds familiar, it should.  His father, Steve, played quarterback at Stanford from 1991-94 setting multiple passing records.  He went on to a seven-year career in the NFL.

In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.

Exactly one week after entering the portal, Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Maryland football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT
And it’s Maryland landing one of the biggest names on the football transfer market.

Exactly one week ago today, Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa raised eyebrows by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Friday evening, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa confirmed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Maryland football program.

Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley is, of course, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama.  The school also confirmed his addition to the roster.

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.  It was thought that Taulia Tagovailoa would transfer to a school closer to his older brother.  Obviously, the redshirt freshman decided to forge his own path.

The on-field forging, though, will have to wait.  Barring the unexpected, Tagovailoa will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility with the Terps beginning in 2021.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class, the younger Tagovailoa was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama (he and his family moved to the Yellowhammer State when his brother joined the Tide in 2017).

The plan had been for Tagovailoa to take a redshirt his true freshman season.  Instead, his brother’s season-ending injury forced Tagovailoa to serve as Mac Jones‘ primary backup.  In five games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nine of his 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Florida State punter Logan Tyler commits to Arizona State

Florida State football
By John TaylorMay 15, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
After an extended time in the portal, one erstwhile Florida State football player has a new home.  OK, it’s a punter, but still.  They’re football players too.

Way back in early October, Logan Tyler entered the NCAA transfer database.  That was the punter’s first step in leaving the Florida State football program.  Seven months, later, Tyler took the next step by announcing his move to Arizona State.

Tyler made the announcement on Twitter.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has made my time at Florida State University as special as it has been,” Tyler wrote. “Thank you Nole Nation for everything.

I'm blessed to be able to announce that I will be transferring to Arizona State University this summer!!"

Tyler is a graduate transfer.  He’ll be eligible to play for the Sun Devils in 2020.

As had been the case the previous three years, Tyler served as FSU’s starting punter in the opener against Boise State.  However, Tyler was involved in an automobile accident back in August and was under investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department for driving under the influence.  Tyler served a two-game suspension in Weeks 2 and 3 in connection to that off-field situation.

While Tyler dressed out for the two games after his suspension ended, walk-on Tommy Martin continued serving as the Seminoles’ primary punter.

Including the one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record.  The Tallahassee Democrat notes that “Tyler currently holds FSU records for the most punt yards in a single game (499 vs. Clemson, 2018)… and punt yards in a single season (3,545).” His 8,879 career punt yards are also second all-time in school history.

Tyler was the No. 4 punter in the country as part of the Florida State football Class of 2016.