The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue for fiscal year 2018 trumps SEC by more than $100 million

THE SYNOPSIS: #ItJustMeansMore money for B1G members.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

THE SYNOPSIS: Slive thrived as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2015, guiding the conference to unrivaled prosperity on and off the field. The Alabama native had battled prostate cancer for years.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin thinks Tua Tagovailoa plays in 2017 for Alabama, compares him to Steve Young

THE SYNOPSIS: The true freshman quarterback played sparingly throughout the regular season. Then rode in on his second-half white horse to help win the national championship. Tagovailoa subsequently confirmed that he would’ve transferred had he not played in the title game.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Auburn has finally padded its historical title résumé?

THE SYNOPSIS: Auburn came into 2014 claiming two national championships (1957, 2010). They now claim titles from 1913, 1983, 1993.

2012

THE HEADLINE: ‘Bama lands verbal from touted ’13 Salt Lake City QB

THE SYNOPSIS: Cooper Bateman did indeed sign with Alabama. Five years later, however, he transferred to Utah. The Beehive State native, however, never threw a pass for the Utes. All 66 of his career attempts came with the Crimson Tide.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Nine-game slate, future title game sites key topics at Big Ten spring meetings

THE SYNOPSIS: Yes to nine-game conference schedules. And yes to Indianapolis hosting every B1G title game since it debuted in 2011.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame’

THE SYNOPSIS: On this, Meyer was 100-percent accurate. So far.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Report: Four Cities Vying For Army-Navy Game

THE SYNOPSIS: Those four cities were Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Baltimore and Landover. Philly has hosted one of the greatest rivalries in sports nine times the past 12 years. Baltimore was the home for two, Landover one. The 2020 and 2022 games will also be in Philly. The 2021 game will take place in East Rutherford.