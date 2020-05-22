The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Division III MIAC conference kicks out St. Thomas for being TOO good

THE SYNOPSIS: Yep, that conference actually went there. The Tommies have won seven of the past 10 conference football titles. They’ve also won the MIAC All-Sports Trophy every single season on both the men’s and women’s sides since 2008. The school is seeking a waiver that would allow it to move from Div. III to the FCS. Bypassing Div. II is currently impermissible.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama continues to block grad transfer Brandon Kennedy

THE SYNOPSIS: The blocking of a player who has already graduated will never, ever make any sense to me. And will always infuriate me.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Mora, on Josh Rosen’s ‘f**k Trump’ cap flap: ‘you’re heading towards Johnny Manziel’

THE SYNOPSIS: The UCLA quarterback kicked up quite the kerfuffle by wearing said cap on one of the golf courses of then-candidate Donald Trump. And, of course, Rosen hasn’t even approached Johnny Football territory. At all.

2014

THE HEADLINE: New Mexico State O-line coach resigned following pair of citations for huffing

THE SYNOPSIS: There’s a headline you don’t see every day.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Perfect 10: UT’s Dodds doesn’t see need to expand Big 12

THE SYNOPSIS: Eight years later, the conference remains at 10 members.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Arkansas and Petrino come to agreement on new contract

THE SYNOPSIS: Less than one year later, Bobby Petrino was canned.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Pair Of ‘Cocks Reinstated, Still Face One-Game Suspensions

THE SYNOPSIS: “‘Cocks.” That is all.