Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s déjà vu all over again for the Oklahoma State football program.

On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19. The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures. Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed Sunday that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via Twitter the same night as Rodriguez, and using the linebacker’s tweet as a jumping-off point, Gabe Simpson announced that he has the virus as well.

“I’ve also been completely symptomatic and have shown no evidence at all but tested positive,” the wide receiver wrote. “Be careful who you around at all times. Be safe everyone.”

I’ve also been completely asymptomatic and have shown no evidence at all but tested positive. Be careful who you around at all times. Be safe everyone. https://t.co/QIKCkY1UcF — Gabe Simpson (@gabesimpson4) June 14, 2020

It had previously been reported that at least seven Oklahoma State football players had tested positive.

Simpson joined the Oklahoma State football program as a walk-on in 2018. The receiver has appeared in one game for the Cowboys, with that coming this past season. In 2019, the Oklahoma native earned the Outstanding Walk-On Award for the Cowboys.

Football isn’t the only sport Simpson plays in Stillwater as he earned a spot on the OSU men’s basketball team during an open tryout. The Cherokee Nation member joined the hoops team a few months after walking on to the football Cowboys. In limited action — three minutes to be exact — Simpson attempted three three-pointers and grabbed a rebound.