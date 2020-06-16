Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Trevor Lawrence once again says he has no desire to skip bowl games to protect NFL stock

THE SYNOPSIS: Lawrence has been consistent with this stance throughout. He’ll have one more “test” after this season before likely becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer officially names Dwayne Haskins Ohio State’s starting QB heading into training camp

THE SYNOPSIS: Haskins beat out Joe Burrow for the starting job. Burrow, as you may have heard, transferred from OSU to LSU after it became apparent Haskins was the man under center for the Buckeyes. In his lone season as the full-time starter, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Last year, Burrow was even better as he totaled 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy and national title.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles not going quietly as ex-coach accuses Baylor of wrongful termination

THE SYNOPSIS: Too bad for all involved the disgraced head coach didn’t just shut up and go away.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Joe Paterno to be inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

THE SYNOPSIS: Speaking of disgraced head coaches…

2014

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ’08 Gators ‘the best team to ever play the game’

THE SYNOPSIS: Needless to say, this proclamation kicked up quite the kerfuffle. And the mid-nineties Nebraska teams were better anyway.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel ‘can’t wait to leave College Station’

THE SYNOPSIS: Johnny Football gonna Johnny Football, y’all. Manziel quickly deleted the tweet that contained the statement. In its place, Manziel tweeted, “Don’t ever forget that I love A&M with all of my heart, but please please walk a day in my shoes.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Coach K: firing of Joe Paterno ‘horrible… a real mistake’

THE SYNOPSIS: Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t a fan of Penn State’s decision. Most non-Penn State fans weren’t a fan of the Duke hoops coach’s opinion.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Saggin’ drawers net grieving Lobo an arrest

THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all!

2010

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Pac-10 extends invite to Utah

THE SYNOPSIS: The Utes left the Mountain West to join what’s now the Pac-12.