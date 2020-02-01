Joe Burrow is out of eligibility at LSU and is about three months away from being the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A recent event, though, reminded us, once again, what a historic season the 2019 campaign was for the quarterback.

Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophy, the Associated Press National Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:

Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60

Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)

Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)

Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039

Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)

Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14

Joe Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.

(To peruse all of those records, click HERE.)

Arguably the best part about Burrow’s 2019 season, though? His Heisman Trophy speech helped raise more than a half-million dollars to help feed the hungry in his home state of Ohio. That, not the hardware or stats or records, is the measure of the man who burst onto the national scene this past season.