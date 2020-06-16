In Twitter statement, Chuba Hubbard explains he wasn’t wrong for what he said, but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it

By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A storyline involving the Oklahoma State football team has bled into a second day.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front.  For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard.  One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season.  On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt.  The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

A short time later, however, a video featuring Gundy and Hubbard was released.  In it, the coach promised unspecified changes.  Hubbard, meanwhile, stated that he went about things the wrong way by tweeting first instead of taking his concerns to Gundy.

Many observers (rightly) opined that the wrong individual apologized.  That it should’ve been Gundy offering up a mea culpa instead of Hubbard.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hubbard explained that what he said wasn’t wrong.  However, he reiterated that he should’ve gone to Gundy “as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.” Even as many would agree he was correct for calling out his coach publicly.

Below is Hubbard’s entire statement:

I just want to say thank you to everyone for the support.  I will start by saying this: I was never wrong for saying what I said.  I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.  That’s my opinion.  But I had to hold him accountable either way.  I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak!

If anyone truly knows me, they know I am a very passionate person.  I care about family, friends, teammates, and people I don’t even know.  I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I’m tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences.  I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly.

I am a young black man that wants change.  I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State.  It’s that simple.  Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world.  I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization.

To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this.

Michigan will see football players start returning to campus for voluntary workouts this week

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Michigan to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Monday, Michigan announced that select student-athletes, including football players, will be welcomed back to campus for voluntary strength & conditioning workouts.  According to the university, student-athletes will return to campus in four phases. Each group of student-athletes will progress through a detailed process to ensure the well-being, safety and ongoing health of student-athletes and staff.

From the school’s release:

The detailed process for reopening the athletic campus for student-athletes includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a six-day resocialization period to campus, and daily risk assessments, including temperature checks.

Included in the resocialization period are comprehensive health and welfare assessments consisting of COVID-19 and antibody testing, team physicals, concussion baseline testing and assessment, sleep surveys, sport-appropriate fitness testing, mobility screening, body composition, nutrition evaluations and regular medical testing.

Student-athletes and staff will have daily screening before admittance to facilities. They will also be provided items and guidelines necessary to participate in team functions (social distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene, etc.). All facilities on the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus will go through rigorous cleaning and sanitization, with high-risk areas, including locker rooms, strength and conditioning spaces and athletic training rooms, cleaned daily via electrostatic sanitation. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will enter a defined quarantine protocol per medical guidelines.

“We are pleased to start the process of welcoming student-athletes back to our campus through a medical and public health-informed protocol and plan,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We continue to take the utmost care to ensure that all student-athletes and staff return to a safe and healthy environment.

“Our protocols and plans have been developed by medical experts from across U-M’s campus, who have collaborated with officials at the local, state and national levels. I appreciate the contributions and comprehensive efforts across so many groups and in coordination with the Big Ten Conference and peers across the NCAA.”

Michigan is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on the road against Washington Sept. 5.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Urban Meyer proclaiming his 2008 Florida ‘the best to ever play the game’

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 16, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Trevor Lawrence once again says he has no desire to skip bowl games to protect NFL stock
THE SYNOPSIS: Lawrence has been consistent with this stance throughout.  He’ll have one more “test” after this season before likely becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer officially names Dwayne Haskins Ohio State’s starting QB heading into training camp
THE SYNOPSIS: Haskins beat out Joe Burrow for the starting job.  Burrow, as you may have heard, transferred from OSU to LSU after it became apparent Haskins was the man under center for the Buckeyes.  In his lone season as the full-time starter, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.  Last year, Burrow was even better as he totaled 5,671 yards and  60 touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy and national title.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles not going quietly as ex-coach accuses Baylor of wrongful termination
THE SYNOPSIS: Too bad for all involved the disgraced head coach didn’t just shut up and go away.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Joe Paterno to be inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame
THE SYNOPSIS: Speaking of disgraced head coaches…

2014

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ’08 Gators ‘the best team to ever play the game’
THE SYNOPSIS: Needless to say, this proclamation kicked up quite the kerfuffle.  And the mid-nineties Nebraska teams were better anyway.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel ‘can’t wait to leave College Station’
THE SYNOPSIS: Johnny Football gonna Johnny Football, y’all. Manziel quickly deleted the tweet that contained the statement.  In its place, Manziel tweeted, “Don’t ever forget that I love A&M with all of my heart, but please please walk a day in my shoes.”

2012

THE HEADLINE: Coach K: firing of Joe Paterno ‘horrible… a real mistake’
THE SYNOPSIS: Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t a fan of Penn State’s decision.  Most non-Penn State fans weren’t a fan of the Duke hoops coach’s opinion.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Saggin’ drawers net grieving Lobo an arrest
THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all!

2010

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Pac-10 extends invite to Utah
THE SYNOPSIS: The Utes left the Mountain West to join what’s now the Pac-12.

Kentucky loses kicker/punter Grant McKinniss to transfer portal

Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a month since the Kentucky football program took a hit from the transfer portal, so they were due.

Multiple reports late last week indicated that Grant McKinniss is likely leaving the Wildcats via the NCAA transfer database.  A Kentucky football official has since confirmed that the placekicker is indeed listed in Ye Olde Portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

McKinniss was a three-star member of the Kentucky football Class of 2016.  The Ohio native was rated as the No. 7 punter in the country.  As a true freshman, McKinniss averaged 39.2 yards per punt.  That number was third among freshmen in the SEC.

After taking a redshirt in 2017, McKinniss served as the kickoff specialist for the Wildcats the past two seasons.  The kicker/punter would be leaving Lexington a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

McKinniss is the sixth Kentucky football player to enter the portal in a little over a month.  Five of those came in a span of a week.

The first day of May, Kentucky saw two players take their first steps toward leaving the football team.  First, defensive lineman Cavon Butler entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over an hour later, teammate and fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins did the same. Three days later, wide receiver Marvin Alexander popped a squat in the portal as well.  Four days after Alexander, quarterback Amani Gilmore hit the portal as well.

Butler (Toledo) and Gilmore (North Texas) have since moved on.

Houston in play for former Missouri DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Houston football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 15, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Even as Houston has hit the pause button on voluntary workouts, the Cougars continue the work of shaping its 2020 football roster.  Maybe.

Missouri announced last October that Trajan Jeffcoat was no longer a member of the Tigers football team.  The program made the announcement shortly before the game against Troy.

“Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football team for the remainder of the season,” the school stated. “In consideration of student privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter.”

Jeffcoat has since gone on to enter the NCAA transfer database.  This weekend, the defensive end revealed on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the Houston football program.

On Jeffcoat’s Twitter feed, the player has given no indication that he has received any other scholarship offers.  That, though, doesn’t mean UH is the only one thus far.

Jeffcoat was a three-star member of the Class of 2018 for the Tigers.  The Columbia, SC, prospect was rated as the No. 16 player in the Palmetto State regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Jeffcoat appeared in all 13 games for Mizzou.  In that action, the lineman was credited with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

An elbow injury kept Jeffcoat from taking the field prior to parting ways with Missouri football.