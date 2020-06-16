A storyline involving the Oklahoma State football team has bled into a second day.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front. For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

Enter Chuba Hubbard. One of the top running backs in the country a year ago, Hubbard eschewed early entry into the NFL draft to return to the Cowboys for one more season. On Twitter Monday afternoon, Hubbard ripped his head coach for wearing the OAN shirt. The back also indicated that he won’t be participating in anything involving OSU, including voluntary on-campus workouts, presumably, until change is made.

A short time later, however, a video featuring Gundy and Hubbard was released. In it, the coach promised unspecified changes. Hubbard, meanwhile, stated that he went about things the wrong way by tweeting first instead of taking his concerns to Gundy.

Many observers (rightly) opined that the wrong individual apologized. That it should’ve been Gundy offering up a mea culpa instead of Hubbard.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hubbard explained that what he said wasn’t wrong. However, he reiterated that he should’ve gone to Gundy “as a man face to face rather than on Twitter.” Even as many would agree he was correct for calling out his coach publicly.

Below is Hubbard’s entire statement: