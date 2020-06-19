Clemson has set a bar that no football program wants to hit.
Friday evening, Clemson announced that, of the 315 tests administered to returning Tigers student-athletes and staff, 28 were positive for COVID-19. The school did not give a sport-by-sport breakdown of the positives.
However, The Athletic is reporting that, of the 28 positives, 23 were football players. Another report, though, had the breakdown as 21 Clemson football players and two staffers. That latter report made sure to note that staffers didn’t necessarily equate to coaches.
The university stated that most of the positive cases have been asymptomatic. There have been no hospitalizations as a result of coronavirus.
From the release:
Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.
As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.
Thus far, the Clemson football program has not commented on the reports.
Clemson, of course, isn’t alone in reporting sizable numbers. Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. Houston, meanwhile, hit the pause button on voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive.