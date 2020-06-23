Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Louisiana and its football roster will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it this season.

Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program. In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school. Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster. Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.

In Lafayette, Robertson will find a familiar face. Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football. Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils. Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games. He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017. The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past campaign, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Eke comes to Louisiana football… after spending his time at Oklahoma as a triple-jump athlete on the Sooners track team. Coming out of high school in 2018, though, Eke was a three-star receiver on the 247Sports.com composite. The Houston native held FBS offers from Army, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.

Robertson and Snyder are graduate transfers. It’s unclear what Eke’s status is for the coming season.