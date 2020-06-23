Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, one erstwhile Tennessee football player has hit the portal.

Tim Jordan was arrested late last month on multiple charges after the vehicle in which he was riding was pulled over for speeding. The Vols running back is facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is a third-degree felony. The other two are misdemeanors.

Late last week, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Jordan had been dismissed from the football team. Monday, it was confirmed that the back is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The Bartow, Fla., product has one season of eligibility remaining. Jordan does, though, also have a redshirt he could use in 2020. That would allow him to play in 2021 if he were to so choose.

Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers coming out of high school.

The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games. This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols. The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.

All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville. The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.