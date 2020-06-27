Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The linebacking portion of the LSU football roster has taken yet another hit.

In the middle of last month, LSU announced that suspended linebacker Donte Starks had been dismissed from the football team. Starks was the second-highest-rated linebacker in the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class that year. The only one rated higher? Marcel Brooks. Which brings us to the headliner of this post.

According to 247Sports.com, Brooks has entered his name into the transfer database. The website wrote that “Brooks had a conversation with LSU’s staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal.”

No specific reason was given for the player’s unexpected and abrupt decision. Which he can always change. Which reminds us…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Brooks was a five-star member of the LSU football Class of 2019. The Flower Mound, Tex., native was rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country. He was also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas. The only two signees in the Tigers’ class that year rated higher? Freshman All-American cornerback Derek Stingley and running back John Emery.

As a true freshman, Brooks appeared in 11 games in the run to the national championship. He was credited with eight tackles and 1½ sacks.