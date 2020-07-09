Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of Oklahoma football, there’s actually some good news on the coronavirus testing front.

July 1, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts. The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities.

The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 football players were tested as part of the return to campus. Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.

A week and a day later, Oklahoma announced that, since then, 89 football players had been tested. According to the school, there were no new positive test results from that latest batch of testing. Additionally, OU confirmed that five of the original 14 positives have since recovered. That leaves nine active cases among Sooner football players.

Those players remain quarantined away from the rest of the team.

Below is data related to coronavirus testing of players and football staff, courtesy of OU athletics.

From July 8, 2020

Total football players tested: 89

Total positive test results: 0

Active cases: 9

Total cases among players: 14 (no change from last week)

Total Recoveries: 5

From July 1, 2020

Total football players tested: 111

Total positive test results: 7

Number of positives that existed before testing: 7

Total cases among players: 14

Recoveries: 2

Active cases: 12

Total number of staff tested: 72

Total positive results among staff: 2