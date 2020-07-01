It was a rough Tuesday on the transfer portal front for the Memphis football program.

First, Joshua Perry announced on Twitter in the afternoon that he has taken the initial step in leaving Memphis football by entering the NCAA transfer database. In the tweet itself, the defensive back-turned-linebacker stated that he is “no longer attending The University of Memphis.”

“First, I would like to thank God and [now-Florida State head coach Mike] Norvell for giving me the opportunity to attend and compete at the University of Memphis,” Perry wrote in a statement. “Also I want to thank all the guys I played with who [have] made [an] impact on my life. … Over the years I have created bonds that will not be broken. My decision has been well thought and prayed on. Again I thank everyone who has been [ a part] of the process.”

For whatever reason, there was no mention of the man who replaced Norvell, Ryan Silverfield.

Subsequent to that, it was confirmed that one of Perry’s teammates, defensive back Troy Hurst, has entered the portal as well. The confirmation came from Perry’s personal Twitter account.

“First off, I would like to thank God, my family, & Coach Norvell for giving me an opportunity at The University of Memphis,” Hurst wrote. “I’ve learned & made so much growth as a person with being surrounded by great men such as my coaches and teammates.

“I have come to [the] conclusion to enter the transfer portal to further my opportunity. Thanks to everyone. [To] be continued…”

Perry was a three-star member of the Memphis football Class of 2016. The Louisiana native will be leaving the Tigers as a graduate transfer. After redshirting as a true freshman, Perry started 18 of the 27 games in which he played at safety. After moving to linebacker last season, however, he played in just eight games.

Hurst was a three-star 2018 signee. A Louisiana native like Perry, the defensive back will very likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility to start using in 2021.

A redshirt his true freshman season gave way to Hurst appearing in 10 games this past year.