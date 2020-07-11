college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jeremy Pruitt committing a minor NCAA violation for tweeting congratulations to his old his school team

By John Taylor
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Jeremy Pruitt commits minor NCAA violation by tweeting congrats to old high school
THE SYNOPSIS: There’s asinine.  And then there’s the NCAA.  Don’t you just loathe love the inaneness that is The Association’s rulebook?

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tim Tebow to be inducted into Florida’s Ring of Honor during LSU game this October
THE SYNOPSIS: The only surprise here is that it took Football Jesus nearly a decade to get in.  As for those who went in before him? Wilber MarshallEmmitt SmithSteve SpurrierDanny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma president: “I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”
THE SYNOPSIS: From David Boren, this is one of my all-time favorite college football quotes.  Boren did add, though, “we don’t want them to do it at our expense.”

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo Fisher bans FSU players from bars
THE SYNOPSIS: This was a direct result of two Florida State players — quarterback Deandre Johnson and running back Dalvin Cook — connected to assaults at two different bars.

2014

THE HEADLINE: College football reacts to the Prodigal King’s return to Ohio
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, Ohio State superfan LeBron James makes into a college football blog.  Again.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Paterno family: JoePa ‘did not cover up for Jerry Sandusky’
THE SYNOPSIS: The jury is still out on that decidedly one-sided sentiment.

Forbes: Car dealership group part-owned by Nick Saban received millions in PPP loans

Nick Saban
By John Taylor
This certainly won’t serve as fodder for the Nick Saban haters in the audience, will it?  Nah.  Of course it won’t.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has doled out in the neighborhood of five million loans to small businesses.  This facet of the stimulus package helps companies with 500 or fewer employees retain those workers by covering eight weeks worth of payroll expenses.

Which brings us to Nick Saban.

The Alabama head coach is part-owner of a string of car dealerships located in four states throughout the Southern U.S. called the Dream Motor Group.  This week, the United State Small Business Administration, which oversees the PPP, released data on the companies that applied for and received loans through the program.  And, according to Forbes.com, Dream Motor Group received between $5 million and $11 in PPP loans the past few months.

Before getting all bent out of shape, there’s more nuance to the story.  From the report:

Saban is a partner in Dream Motor Group, which is run by CEO Joe Agresti.

Agresti says that the loan money was used only for payroll purposes, and that it kept his and Saban’s 480 workers employed. They’ve also continued to pay the roughly 9% of high-risk employees who they instructed to stay home since the pandemic began, he says. Agresti adds he hasn’t taken a salary since March. Saban doesn’t take a salary but instead receives a percentage of profits, Agresti explains. Saban did not reply to a request for comment.

“I’m proud of the way we handled it,” Agresti says. “I don’t know that we would be bankrupt today [if we didn’t take the money]. But it would have been bad.

Saban, of course, has done quite well financially as a football coach.  In 2019, Saban’s $8.7 million salary was second in the country behind only the $9.3 million pulled in by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.  In July of 2018, Alabama announced a revamped contract that would pay Saban in the neighborhood of $75 million over eight years.

Not surprisingly, Saban is far from the only one connected to the sport to benefit from the PPP program.  From SportsBusinessDaily.com:

In the college realm, Conference USA received a loan worth between $350,000 and $1M, which preserved 21 jobs. The National Football Foundation and College Football HOF, Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) also received loans in the same range.

And then you have Tom Brady and his TB12 company as well.  So there’s that.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey warns ‘we are running out of time’ as decisions in the sport loom

SEC football
By John Taylor
It just means more… angst when it comes to a 2020 season, especially when it comes to the SEC and the boss who will help decide if there is football this fall.

This past week, after the Big Ten’s decision to go conference-only games, both that league’s commissioner and one of its most powerful athletic directors sounded the alarm for an upcoming season. “We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten,” Kevin Warren warned. “ can’t reiterate enough the fact that we might not play. We just might not,” Gene Smith stated.

The SEC is expected to make its decision later this month on whether, like the Big Ten, to go to a conference-only schedule for football.  Ahead of that, Greg Sankey stated during an interview that the sport “is running out of time.” And blasted the politicizing of safety in the midst of the pandemic.

“We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, ‘What do we have to do to get back to activity?’ and they’ve been a big part of the conversation,” Sankey said by way of ESPN.com. “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about — you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? … We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.”

The Pac-12 has already joined the Big Ten in going conference-only for the fall.  The ACC announced it will make a decision in late July.  The Big 12 is expected to have such a timeline as well.

Five-star 2021 commit to reclassify to 2020, enroll at North Carolina in early August

North Carolina football
By John Taylor
In a somewhat surprising development, North Carolina football will get immediate benefit from a high school commitment.  Provided there is a season, of course.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations.  And those four potential landing spots?  Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1.  Earlier June, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation.  Late last month, Grimes committed to North Carolina football.

Now, according to Grimes’ father, his son will reclassify from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020.  Provided he passes one more high school class — specifically, a government class — Grimes will enroll in classes at UNC in early August.

The dad, Deon Glover, said the uncertainty over a high school in the state of Virginia was the trigger for the decision.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Glover explained to 247Sports.com. “He doesn’t want to wait around and blow a whole season waiting around to see what’s going to happen with high school sports. He’s going to go ahead and move forward.”

The highly-touted defensive back is the crown jewel of a Tar Heels recruiting class that’s currently ranked third in the country.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country.  And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position.  On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

Kansas JUCO the landing spot for Oregon transfer LB Ge’mon Eaford

Oregon football
By John Taylor
An erstwhile member of the Oregon football program has decided on a new collegiate home.  And at a much lower level of the sport.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Ge’mon Eaford has elected to transfer to Fort Scott Community College in the great state of Kansas.  An Oregon football official subsequently confirmed that the linebacker left the Ducks for the JUCO.

Crepea wrote that Eaford “left Oregon to return to his native Deerfield Beach, Florida two weeks ago [and] posted several cryptic messages to Instagram alluding to playing in Kansas.” It’s expected that Eaford will spend the 2020 season (if there is one) at that level before moving back to the FBS.

Eaford was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2019. The Sunshine State native was the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  Only three defensive signees in the Ducks’ 26-man class that year were rated higher than Eaford.

As a true freshman, Eaford appeared in 10 games.  Most of that action, though, came on special teams.  He did, however, see 28 snaps on defense and was credited with a tackle in that limited action.

Eaford is one of the few Ducks who have flown the Oregon football coop the past few months.  Running back Darrian Felix opted to enter the NCAA transfer database following the Pac-12 championship game last year.  He transferred to USF, where he was granted immediate eligibility.