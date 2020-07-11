The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Jeremy Pruitt commits minor NCAA violation by tweeting congrats to old high school

THE SYNOPSIS: There’s asinine. And then there’s the NCAA. Don’t you just loathe love the inaneness that is The Association’s rulebook?

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tim Tebow to be inducted into Florida’s Ring of Honor during LSU game this October

THE SYNOPSIS: The only surprise here is that it took Football Jesus nearly a decade to get in. As for those who went in before him? Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma president: “I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”

THE SYNOPSIS: From David Boren, this is one of my all-time favorite college football quotes. Boren did add, though, “we don’t want them to do it at our expense.”

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo Fisher bans FSU players from bars

THE SYNOPSIS: This was a direct result of two Florida State players — quarterback Deandre Johnson and running back Dalvin Cook — connected to assaults at two different bars.

2014

THE HEADLINE: College football reacts to the Prodigal King’s return to Ohio

THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, Ohio State superfan LeBron James makes into a college football blog. Again.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Paterno family: JoePa ‘did not cover up for Jerry Sandusky’

THE SYNOPSIS: The jury is still out on that decidedly one-sided sentiment.