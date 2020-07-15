Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Virginia football player has already proven very popular in the transfer portal.

Late last week, Ja’Quay Hubbard was one of two Virginia football players to enter the NCAA transfer database. Less than a week later, it’s being reported that multiple Power Five schools have already reached expressing interest in the offensive lineman. Among those? Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Pitt is on Virginia’s 2020 schedule, it should be noted. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play host to the Panthers on Nov. 21 of this year.

Hubbard will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer, it should also be noted. He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program. That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team. At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college. Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee. He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.