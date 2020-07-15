Virginia football
Multiple Power Five teams already expressing interest in Virginia transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard

By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT
One erstwhile Virginia football player has already proven very popular in the transfer portal.

Late last week, Ja’Quay Hubbard was one of two Virginia football players to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, it’s being reported that multiple Power Five schools have already reached expressing interest in the offensive lineman.  Among those?  Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Reportedly.

Pitt is on Virginia’s 2020 schedule, it should be noted.  The Cavaliers are scheduled to play host to the Panthers on Nov. 21 of this year.

Hubbard will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer, it should also be noted.  He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

2019 finalist Chuba Hubbard, 2018 finalist Travis Etienne two of the 76 Doak Walker Award watch listers

Doak Walker Award
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
If you’re a starting running back at the FBS level, there’s a fairly good chance you are part of the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Monday, it was the Bednarik Award kicking off watch list season.  Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien Award joined in.  A day later, the Doak Walker Award joined the burgeoning list of honors releasing their preseason watch lists.

This award, given annually to the nation’s top running back, features a whopping 76 preseason candidates.  Included in that are 2019 finalist Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State and 2018 finalist Travis Etienne of Clemson.  Last year’s winner was Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

Every FBS conference is represented on the list.  The Big Ten and Pac-12 lead the way with 10 apiece, followed by the ACC and SEC with nine each.  The other Power Five, the Big 12, landed five. Wih seven apiece, the Mountain West and Sun Belt led all Group of Five conferences.

Of the more than six dozen watch listers, 30 of them are seniors.  Another 28 are juniors while the other 18 are sophomores.

Below are all 76 running backs who make up this year’s Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.

Drake Anderson (So.), Northwestern
David Bailey (Jr.), Boston College
Max Borghi (Jr.), Washington State
Rakeem Boyd (Sr.), Arkansas
Gary Brightwell (Sr.), Arizona
Kennedy Brooks (Jr.), Oklahoma
Shamari Brooks (Sr.), Tulsa
Christopher Brown, Jr. (Jr.), Cal
Journey Brown (Jr.), Penn State
Spencer Brown (Sr.), UAB
Noah Cain (So.), Penn State
Jamale Carothers (Jr.), Navy
Stephen Carr (Sr.), USC
Michael Carter (Sr.), North Carolina
Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green
Elijah Collins (So.), Michigan State
James Cook (Jr.), Georgia
Jashaun Corbin (So.), Florida State
ReMahn Davis (So.), Temple
Travis Etienne (Sr.), Clemson
Demetric Felton (Sr.), UCLA
Alex Fontenot (Jr.), Colorado
Kenneth Gainwell (So.), Memphis
Tyler Goodson (So.), Iowa
Eric Gray (So.), Tennessee
Breece Hall (So.), Iowa State
Najee Harris (Sr.), Alabama
Javian Hawkins (So.), Louisville
Justin Henderson (Sr.), Louisiana Tech
Kylin Hill (Sr.), Mississippi State
George Holani (So.), Boise State
Chuba Hubbard (Jr.), Oklahoma State
Caleb Huntley (Sr.), Ball State
Mohamed Ibrahim (Jr.), Minnesota
Keaontay Ingram (Jr.), Texas
Deon Jackson (Sr.), Duke
Jermar Jefferson (Jr.), Oregon State
Josh Johnson (Sr.), ULM
Amare Jones (Jr.), Tulane
Lopini Katoa (Jr.), BYU
Wesley Kennedy III (Sr.), Georgia Southern
JD King (Sr.), Georgia Southern
Brenden Knox (Jr.), Marshall
Bryant Koback (Jr.), Toledo
Kobe Lewis (Jr.), Central Michigan
Vavae Malepeai (Sr.), USC
Kevin Marks (Jr.), Buffalo
Jordan Mason (Jr.), Georgia Tech
Kevin Mensah (Sr.), Connecticut
Dedrick Mills (Sr.), Nebraska
Elijah Mitchell (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette
Marcel Murray (Jr.), Arkansas State
Richard Newton (So.), Washington
Jaret Patterson (Jr.), Buffalo
Trey Ragas (Sr.), Louisiana-Lafayette
Miles Reed (Jr.), Hawaii
Ronnie Rivers (Sr.), Fresno State
Larry Rountree III (Sr.), Missouri
Mekhi Sargent (Sr.), Iowa
Stevie Scott III (Jr.), Indiana
B.J. Smith (Sr.), Troy
Isaiah Spiller (So.), Texas A&M
SaRodorick Thompson (So.), Texas Tech
Toa Taua (Jr.), Nevada
Corey Taylor II (Sr.), Tulsa
Xazavian Valladay (Jr.), Wyoming
CJ Verdell (Jr.), Oregon
Quardraiz Wadley (Sr.), UTEP
Gaej Walker (Sr.), Western Kentucky
Kenneth Walker III (So.), Wake Forest
Jaylen Warren (Sr.), Utah State
Nakia Watson (So.), Wisconsin
Zamir White (So.), Georgia
Charles Williams (Sr.), UNLV
Javonte Williams (Jr.), North Carolina
D.J. Williams (So.), Auburn

RB Malik Miller not coming back to Auburn for 2020 season

Auburn football
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
It appears Auburn will head into the 2020 football season, if there is one, with a little less backfield depth than expected.

According to al.com, Malik Miller won’t be returning to the Auburn football team for the upcoming campaign.  No specific reason for the running back’s impending departure from The Plains was given.

The website wrote that it’s “unclear if Miller plans to seek a grad transfer opportunity, and his name is not currently in the transfer portal.” If he does ultimately enter the NCAA transfer database?  Yep, you know the drill.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Miller was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016.  He was rated as the No. 15 player in the state of Alabama regardless of position.

All told, Miller appeared in 35 games the past four seasons for the Tigers.  The back ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries.  He also caught 20 passes for another 217 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn has seen a bit of attrition via the football transfer portal over the past couple of months, but nothing significant.

NCAA approves St. Thomas’ historic move from Div. III directly to the FCS

NCAA St. Thomas
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
As has been expected, the NCAA has allowed St Thomas to make a jump of historic proportions.

In May of last year, it was confirmed that the MIAC was giving St. Thomas the boot from the Div.III conference, essentially for being too good.  It was at the time that St. Thomas began seriously entertaining the notion of moving directly to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).  The problem?  The NCAA normally requires a 12-year timeframe for such a transition.

Thus, the school sought a waiver from the NCAA.  Expecting a decision in April, the NCAA instead kicked the decision to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.  June came and went, and still no decision.

Wednesday, however, the Tommies confirmed that the NCAA has officially cleared the path for the university to make the transition directly to the FCS.  St. Thomas will compete in the Pioneer Football League for, obviously, football, and in the Summit League for most of its other sports.

The largest private university in the state of Minnesota will make the transition to the FCS for the 2021-22 academic year.  They will also become the first program to make the move directly from DIv. III to Div. I in the modern history of the NCAA.

“Today, as much as ever, I’m proud to be a Tommie as we look to our university’s future,” said athletic director Dr. Phil Esten in a statement. “I thank the leadership at the NCAA, the Summit League, Pioneer Football League, WCHA and all who have supported our efforts. This decision aligns with our university’s bold vision to ever press forward. I am excited to compete in Division I, while ensuring conditions for our student-athletes to pursue comprehensive excellence.”

With the Tommies’ move, there will be 128 members at the FCS level.  That number is 130 in the FBS.

Ohio confirms signing of UNLV transfer QB Armani Rogers

Ohio football
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
Ohio football has added some experience to its quarterback room.  One who could pay immediate dividends for the MAC program.

July 6, Armani Rogers announced he was set to transfer from UNLV.  Exactly one week later, the quarterback confirmed that he is transferring to the Ohio football team.

Rogers made the announcement on Twitter.

“After entering the transfer portal, it was very important to myself and family to identify and determine many factors on where I will finish my college career,” Rogers wrote. “After long thought and prayer, I have made a final decision.

“With the 2020 football season approaching, I would like to thank Coach Solich and Coach Albin for the opportunity and also announce that I will be transferring to Ohio University.”

Ohio subsequently confirmed the transfer’s addition to the football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Rogers will be eligible to play immediately for Ohio football in 2020.  This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Rogers was a three-star member of the UNLV football Class of 2016.  The California native was rated as the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was the highest-rated signee for the Rebels that cycle.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Rogers had a breakout 2017 campaign.  In being named as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Rogers ran for 780 yards and eight touchdowns.  he also threw for 1,471 yards and another six scores.

Where Rogers always struggled, though, was accuracy.  In 350 career attempts, he completed just 174 (49.7%).  That 2017 season, Rogers started nine of the 10 games in which he played.  The past two seasons, however, injuries helped limit him to 11 games (five starts).

The Bobcats will be looking to replace record-breaking quarterback Nathan Rourke.