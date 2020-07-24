Big 12 comfortable waiting two-plus weeks before deciding on 2020 season

It appears the Big 12 won’t be falling in line with the other Power Five football conferences. At least, when it comes to this rather significant issue.
Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that those leagues will be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season. Next week, the Pac-12 is expected to unveil a schedule that will feature 10 games (for now) and will kick off Sept. 19. The ACC and SEC are expected to announce their respective plans next week as well.
It was thought that the Big 12 would have a similar timeframe. However, Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec told the Austin American-Statesman that he and his conference counterparts “are comfortable waiting two more weeks and maybe longer before making any definitive decisions about the upcoming college football season.”
From the American-Statesman‘s report:
All decisions will be made with student safety in mind, Schovanec stressed. Television money is not the driving force here, but Fox and ESPN pay the league based on an inventory of 57 games. A conference-only schedule is just 46. “You can’t ignore those facts,” Schovanec said.
In short, there are no easy choices, according to the vice chairman of the Big 12 Board of Directors.
“We still have time,” Schovanec said. “So at what point do we have to make a decision? We haven’t gotten there yet. But I also think we recognize the fact that if we get to a go/no-go point will be prepared to act very quickly and pivot on a dime.
While uncertainty reigns when it comes to the 2020 season, teams across the country continue to prepare as if there will be one. Today, FBS teams are permitted to hold meetings and conduct walk-throughs with coaches present. Aug. 7, summer camps will start.