The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.
That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Utah (narrowly) the preseason pick to win Pac-12
THE SYNOPSIS: How’d the media fare in these selections? Fairly well, actually. Utah was the pick to win the South, Oregon the North. And those two schools did meet in the Pac-12 championship game. It was the Ducks, though, that won the title.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: Firing of Zach Smith ‘very tough call,’ in best interests of team
THE SYNOPSIS: With three domestic incidents hanging over the assistant, I wouldn’t think it was that tough of a call.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Fire up the Les Miles rumor mill at Ole Miss, even if just for fun
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, the Mad Hatter was back on the sidelines… at Kansas.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Nebraska P Sam Foltz, former Michigan State P Mike Sadler killed in car accident
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the saddest days in the annals of CFT, with two college football players taken the same day. In the same accident.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Injured in shooting last year, NIU LB wounded in stabbing Sunday
THE SYNOPSIS: If it weren’t for bad off-field luck, Devon Butler wouldn’t have had any luck at all.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Alabama’s cease and desist letter to store owner made public
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember Tom Albetar? T-Town Menswear? Ah, those were the good ol’ days in college football. Or something.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Ol’ Ball Coach mans up, takes blame for Tebow snub
THE SYNOPSIS: One SEC head coach failed to make Tim Tebow a preseason first-team all-conference selection. It turned out to be Steve Spurrier. Or, more specifically, one of the OBC’s minions.