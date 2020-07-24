college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Nebraska’s Sam Foltz, Michigan State’s Mike Sadler killed in a car accident

By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Utah (narrowly) the preseason pick to win Pac-12
THE SYNOPSIS: How’d the media fare in these selections?  Fairly well, actually.  Utah was the pick to win the South, Oregon the North.  And those two schools did meet in the Pac-12 championship game.  It was the Ducks, though, that won the title.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: Firing of Zach Smith ‘very tough call,’ in best interests of team
THE SYNOPSIS: With three domestic incidents hanging over the assistant, I wouldn’t think it was that tough of a call.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Fire up the Les Miles rumor mill at Ole Miss, even if just for fun
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, the Mad Hatter was back on the sidelines… at Kansas.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska P Sam Foltz, former Michigan State P Mike Sadler killed in car accident
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the saddest days in the annals of CFT, with two college football players taken the same day.  In the same accident.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Injured in shooting last year, NIU LB wounded in stabbing Sunday
THE SYNOPSIS: If it weren’t for bad off-field luck, Devon Butler wouldn’t have had any luck at all.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Alabama’s cease and desist letter to store owner made public
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember Tom Albetar? T-Town Menswear? Ah, those were the good ol’ days in college football.  Or something.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Ol’ Ball Coach mans up, takes blame for Tebow snub
THE SYNOPSIS: One SEC head coach failed to make Tim Tebow a preseason first-team all-conference selection.  It turned out to be Steve Spurrier.  Or, more specifically, one of the OBC’s minions.

Atlanta kickoff series organizer: no fans, no games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta
Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
There is no room for negotiation on one key point as Atlanta organizers consider multiple contingency plans for three season-opening games during the coronavirus pandemic: Without fans, the games can’t be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan, whose organization is making plans for the Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn kickoff games, says fans must be allowed for the games to be played at the neutral site.

“If there are no fans allowed in the stadium, then we can’t do these games primarily because we only exist in our budget on ticket revenue and sponsor revenues,” Stokan told The Associated Press on Thursday. “All the TV monies are negotiated in a conference package. That money all goes to the conference.”

The Florida State-West Virginia game is scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by Georgia-Virginia on Sept. 7 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12.

This is the first year Stokan’s committee has planned three kickoff games on the neutral site field. The committee stages the Peach Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff.

Stokan is awaiting decisions from the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 on plans for the 2020 season. Those plans could be announced by the end of the month.

If the leagues rule out nonconference games, as already announced by the Big Ten and Pac-12, the kickoff games would not be played.

One or more of the kickoff games also might not survive if the leagues decide on “plus-one” plans to play conference games and one non-conference game. That plan would protect such rivalry games as Georgia Tech-Georgia and Florida State-Florida but might not leave room for the nonconference kickoff game.

The coronavirus pandemic already has led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 300 Division I games.

The season could be pushed back one month or to the spring.

Stokan says he has assurances that dates will be found at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if the games are rescheduled for later dates.

The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons told season ticket holders this week they plan to have 10,000 to 20,000 fans at their home games this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team plans to leave 50,000 or more seats open to achieve necessary social distancing.

The stadium can be configured for 75,000 fans for college football.

Stokan says his committee is devising a plan with Ticketmaster “on software that would allow us to use the social distancing mechanism of six feet that would allow us to stay safe.”

Stokan says he has been told the conferences are studying the impacts of players returning to workouts at college facilities, students returning to campuses and professional sports returning to competition. It may be difficult for the conferences to have as much information as is needed to make the decision by the end of July to have games in September.

Most professional sports initially returned without fans. NASCAR has allowed some fans in its recent races.

Stokan said it will be more expensive to stage the games “because everybody is going to have to wear a mask.” He said adding expenses while cutting revenue is “a bad way to run a budget.”

Stokan said the latest guidance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp clears the way for fans to attend with proper social distancing – if the conferences and schools agree.

With no fans, the only option may be to stage the kickoff games on campus sites.

“We’d have to go back to the teams and say we financially can’t do this,” Stokan said.

Report: Notre Dame would be eligible to play in ACC championship game this season

Notre Dame
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

Football-independent Notre Dame in a conference title game?  That actually could be a thing in 2020.

Since 2014, Notre Dame football and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face at least five teams from that conference each season.  In 2017, the two sides released future schedules through the 2037 season.  The university is also an ACC member in other sports as well.  So, yes, there is an extensive relationship between the two.

This week, the ACC is expected to finalize its plans — or, at least, its next step — for fall sports, including football.  According to Stadium.com‘s Brett McMurphy, the top scheduling model the conference is considering is 10 league games plus one non-conference game.  That would open the door for rivalries such as Clemson-South Carolina and Georgia Tech-Georgia to be played.

McMurphy also notes, though, that “[i]n this format if Notre Dame plays 10 ACC teams, results would count in ACC standings.” And, according to David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Notre Dame would be eligible for a spot in the ACC championship game.  According to the former report, it’s unclear if the Fighting Irish could earn the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid as that conference’s champion if they knock off Clemson win the league title.

All of this is pending the approval of the conference’s presidents and chancellors, of course.

Notre Dame has never played in a conference championship game since it began playing the sport way back in 1887.  Why?  Because the Fighting Irish have been a football independent for every one of those 133 seasons.

Because of the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to go to a schedule that consists only of conference games, Notre Dame has already seen three of its 12 regular-season games canceled (Wisconsin, Stanford, USC).  Six of their 2020 games, though, are already with teams from the ACC: Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville.  They also have a game against an SEC foe in Arkansas.

Notre Dame was scheduled to open the 2020 season against Navy in Ireland Aug. 29.  However, that rivalry matchup has been moved to Annapolis and will be played either Sept. 5 or Sept. 6.  Under the reported ACC schedule model, that rivalry game would be able to take place.

Big 12 comfortable waiting two-plus weeks before deciding on 2020 season

Big 12
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
2 Comments

It appears the Big 12 won’t be falling in line with the other Power Five football conferences.  At least, when it comes to this rather significant issue.

Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that those leagues will be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.  Next week, the Pac-12 is expected to unveil a schedule that will feature 10 games (for now) and will kick off Sept. 19. The ACC and SEC are expected to announce their respective plans next week as well.

It was thought that the Big 12 would have a similar timeframe.  However, Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec told the Austin American-Statesman that he and his conference counterparts “are comfortable waiting two more weeks and maybe longer before making any definitive decisions about the upcoming college football season.”

From the American-Statesman‘s report:

All decisions will be made with student safety in mind, Schovanec stressed. Television money is not the driving force here, but Fox and ESPN pay the league based on an inventory of 57 games. A conference-only schedule is just 46. “You can’t ignore those facts,” Schovanec said.

In short, there are no easy choices, according to the vice chairman of the Big 12 Board of Directors.

“We still have time,” Schovanec said. “So at what point do we have to make a decision? We haven’t gotten there yet. But I also think we recognize the fact that if we get to a go/no-go point will be prepared to act very quickly and pivot on a dime.

While uncertainty reigns when it comes to the 2020 season, teams across the country continue to prepare as if there will be one.  Today, FBS teams are permitted to hold meetings and conduct walk-throughs with coaches present.  Aug. 7, summer camps will start.

FIU eliminates recruiting coordinator position, rolls responsibilities over to CBs coach Bryn Renner

FIU football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic has caused FIU to eliminate a rather important position on the Panthers’ football staff.

Nick Stuhlmuller had held the position of recruiting coordinator for FIU football for more than a year.  This week, that changed as Stuhlmuller announced on Twitter that his time in that position has ended.  In fact, that solo position with the Panthers has been eliminated.

Moving forward, Stuhlmuller noted, cornerbacks coach Bryn Renner will assume his recruiting responsibilities.

“Unfortunately due to the constantly-changing circumstances surrounding the college football landscape my position at FIU has been eliminated,” Stuhlmuller wrote. “While this comes as a shock I can’t help but reflect on the five-plus years of growth I’ve witnessed at FIU.  I have nothing but respect and will forever be grateful to Coach Davis for giving me my first opportunity in this business.

“A huge shoutout to the staff and players for the many great memories. Players, just know that I will always be in your corner.  From the freshmen to the seniors your futures are bright. Remember anything is possible when you believe in yourself and you believe in your teammates.”

Renner, a former North Carolina quarterback, is entering his fourth season with FIU football.  His first two years with the Panthers, Renner served as… recruiting coordinator.  In 2019, Renner was promoted to cornerbacks coach.  He will retain those duties as well as adding recruiting responsibilities.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.