Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 31, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Reputed gambler reportedly gave Florida Gator football players discounts on rental cars

THE SYNOPSIS: This bizarre situation involved the gambler, nicknamed “Tay Bang,” who was also an employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. No NCAA issues arose from the allegations.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UCF K Donald De La Haye leaves team after refusing to demonetize YouTube channel

THE SYNOPSIS: Kudos, NCAA! You continue to rock!!! In the coming months, what De La Haye should’ve been allowed to then will be permissible.

2016

THE HEADLINE: BAC for arrested Alabama OL Alphonse Taylor was a Blutarsky

THE SYNOPSIS: The reason this headline is included? It allows me to post this classic scene, of course.

“Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.” “Mr. Blutarsky. Zero. Point. Zero.”

2015

THE HEADLINE: New Big Ten scheduling mandates Power 5 opponents, no FCS foes

THE SYNOPSIS: The move was made to strengthen the conference’s strength of schedule when it came to the College Football Playoff. The Power Five requirement brought the B1G in-line with the ACC and SEC.

2015

THE HEADLINE: No name games for Jim Harbaugh. Ohio State is “Ohio State” for Michigan coach

THE SYNOPSIS: This came on the heels of Brady Hoke annoyingly referring to its rival as “Ohio.” He is, though, the last Wolverines head coach to beat the Buckeyes. So he’s got that going for him. Which is nice.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Ferentz says 10-game conference schedules are coming

THE SYNOPSIS: Nine games? Yep. 10 games? Nope. Not yet. And likely never.

2012

THE HEADLINE: As expected, Silas Redd transferring to USC

THE SYNOPSIS: The running back was the first big-name player to flee the Nittany Lions in the wake of historic NCAA sanctions.

2009

THE HEADLINE: 30-day suspension for slurring Hawaii coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Greg McMackin drew a suspension for directing a homosexual slur at a Notre Dame bowl dance. Yes, you read that correctly.