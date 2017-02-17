Reports: Dad of top 2019 QB will take job at Oregon, not Michigan

In the end, and at least when it comes to the Michigan angle, it was much ado about nothing.
Much to the chagrin of ESPN talking head Paul “Pete” Finebaum, Jim Harbaugh had hired Michael Johnson Sr. as a part of his UM football staff in an unspecified role, with the expectation being that the one-time NFL coordinator would be added as an on-field assistant once the NCAA approved a 10th full-time assistant. That proposal is instead expected to be delayed until January of next year, leaving Johnson, the father of the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019, as a very overqualified football staffer in Ann Arbor as Harbaugh’s current nine-man staff is full.
In what’s seemingly a related development, it’s now being reported that Johnson will take a job as the wide receivers coach at Oregon instead.
Johnson would replace David Reaves, who “resigned” earlier this month not long after being arrested on a drunk-driving charge. Interestingly, Johnson’s new boss in Eugene would be Willie Taggart, a former Harbaugh assistant at Stanford who remains one of the head coach’s closest friends in the profession.
One of the stalwarts of Clemson’s defensive line in the Tigers’ run to the national championship has apparently decided to finish his career outside of Death Valley.
Both 247Sports.com and TigerNet.com are reporting that Scott Pagano intends to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s football program. According to the latter site, the defensive tackle has already asked for a release from his Clemson scholarship.
The development comes less than a day after Pagano met with Swinney Thursday afternoon to discuss his future with the team.
The lineman graduated from Clemson this past December with a degree in sociology. As such, Pagano will be eligible to play for another FBS team immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016. And then there’s the lineman’s strength, literally, courtesy of 247Sports.com: “Pagano (6-4, 295) bench presses 470 pounds and reps 225 pounds 38 times.”
Lane Kiffin had plucked a member of Alabama’s football support staff to be a part of his first coaching staff at Florida Atlantic. Now, the plucker has become the pluckee.
Dan Quinn finalized his Atlanta Falcons coaching staff Friday, with the NFL organization announcing that Charlie Weis Jr. has been hired as an offensive assistant. Weis Jr., the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, was hired by ‘Bama in 2015 and spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide.
Weis will be reunited with Steve Sarkisian, who left the Tide earlier this month for the offensive coordinator job in Atlanta. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise as Weis had previously left Tuscaloosa to take a job on the coaching staff of the man Sarkisian replaced as UA’s coordinator.
Weis is at least the third member of Nick Saban‘s football support staff to leave this offseason.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Saban‘s director of football operations. Thursday night, Ole Miss confirmed that the Tide’s director of player development, Freddie Roach, has been hired as defensive line coach.
The parents section at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln continues to get more and more interesting. And star-studded.
Nebraska had already received Herbie Hancocks on a National Letter of Intent from Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, and Keyshawn Johnson Jr., whose father Keyshawn Johnson played for Mike Riley at USC and went on to star in the NFL, as part of their Class of 2017. Thursday night, at the end of a two-day visit, the son of another very famous member of the football community committed to the Cornhuskers as a walk-on.
Kade Warner (pictured, far left) is the son of Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month as part of the nine-man 2017 class.
Unlike his dad, Kade Warner plays wide receiver, catching 83 passes for 1,063 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Desert Mountain High School in Arizona. The 6-2, 205-pounder’s 241 career receptions are a record for the state.
He didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, but did choose Nebraska over walk-on opportunities at, among others, Arizona State, Iowa and UCLA.
Just a little over two months after taking over at South Florida, Charlie Strong has put the finishing touches on the coaching staff that will help him through his first season at the AAC football program.
USF confirmed Thursday that Strong has filled his last two openings with the hirings of Damon Cogdell and Sean Cronin. The former will be responsible for defensive ends, the latter defensive tackles.
Cronin was a graduate assistant from 2006-08 at Florida, where Strong was the Gators’ defensive coordinator. His first full-time job at the FBS level was at Temple as defensive line coach from 2011-12. From 2013-16, he coached ends at Marshall.
“Sean has been winner everywhere he’s been,” Strong said in a statement. “He has been a part of four national championship winning teams and several other high achieving teams over the course of his career. I look forward to working with Sean again and think he will be an excellent mentor and coach four our players.”
After spending 2014-15 as defensive line coach at West Virginia, Cogdell was an assistant coach at a South Florida high school in 2016. Cogdell was the defensive coordinator at Miramar High School from 2002-07, adding the title of head coach from 2008-13.
The WVU job has been his only one at the FBS level.
“We are excited to welcome Damon to our USF staff,” the coach said. “He has a long history of coaching success in the state of Florida and has produced some of the best high school defenses in the state. He is a former collegiate linebacker and coach with strong ties in the state and experience developing and mentoring student-athletes.”