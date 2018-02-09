Reports: Jim McElwain, Cam Cameron interviewed for job at Michigan

In August, Jim McElwain said his goal in the season opener was to “beat the heck out of Michigan.” Five months after he couldn’t beat ’em, he could be joining ’em. Reportedly.
As relayed by mlive.com, a website called the Wolverine Lounge reported earlier this week that McElwain was on the U-M campus Tuesday interviewing for a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the McElwain interview, although that site reported that it took place last week.
According to the former website, McElwain would call plays if hired. Tim Drevno has been the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator each of the past three seasons, while Pep Hamilton just completed his first season as passing-game coordinator.
Less than a week after claiming that he, his family and members of the football program had received death threats, and that he would divulge details “when it becomes unmanageable,” McElwain was fired as the head coach at Florida in October of last year. Prior to that and a three-year stint in the same job at Colorado State, McElwain was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
According to 247Sports, former LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron also interviewed for the opening. Cameron has ties to U-M as he began his coaching career in Ann Arbor as a graduate assistant under Bo Schembechler in 1984-85 before coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks for the Wolverines from 1986-93. He was also in the Big Ten as the head coach at Indiana for five seasons (1997-2001)
U-M is currently searching to fill a hole on Harbaugh’s staff after Dan Enos, hired in early January, left for a job at Alabama later that month.
A little over four months after leaving Oregon, Khalil Oliver has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Oliver announced that he will “be continuing my playing career and furthering my education at the University of Missouri.” The defensive back made his decision after taking a visit to Mizzou’s campus this past weekend.
As he’s coming to the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’s also hoping that he’ll get a medical hardship waiver for the 2017 season that would give him another year of eligibility he can use in 2019.
Oliver played in 26 games during his time with the Ducks, and was named as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2016 season. He started the opener this past season, his first career start, but didn’t play the remainder of the year because of an injury sustained in that game vs. Southern Utah.
That injury situation lends credence to the safety getting a waiver for another year of eligibility.
Not surprisingly, the annual flurry of post-National Signing Day exits has commenced in earnest.
Next up on the personnel departure docket is Indiana, with head coach Tom Allen confirming that Tyler Green has decided to transfer out of the Hoosiers football program. No specific reason for the cornerback’s parting of ways was given.
Green is a rising senior who has yet to use his redshirt season.
“We appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Allen said by way of HoosierScoop.com. “He leaves in good academic standing and we wish him nothing but the very, very best.”
Allen played in 31 games during the last three years with the Hoosiers, starting three of those contests. None of those starts, incidentally, came during the 2017 season; he started a pair of games as a true freshman in 2015 and then another in 2016.
A month and a half after Sean Lewis left to become the youngest head coach at the FBS level, Dino Babers has found a new, albeit familiar face to take over his Syracuse offense.
Staying in-house, as expected, for his new offensive coordinator, the football program officially confirmed in a press release announcing the restructuring of Babers’ staff that Mike Lynch has been promoted to that position. Lynch will also coach the Orange’s running backs.
Lynch, who had held the title of co-coordinator, will be a solo coordinator for the first time in his coaching career.
In addition to Lynch’s promotion, assistant head coach Kirk McCloud has taken over as the cornerbacks coach after spending the past three years as Babers’ wide receivers coach, the first at Bowling Green and the last two at Syracuse. McCloud’s former duties will now be split between two coaches, with Justin Lustig in charge of outside receivers and Reno Ferri inside receivers. The former will maintain his role as special teams coordinator, the latter will continue on as tight ends coach.
Finally, Nick Monroe, the secondary coach the past two seasons, will shift his focus solely to safeties.
With National Signing Day 2018 in the books, P.J. Fleck has added a couple of pieces to his Minnesota coaching staff in the form of Jahmile Addae and Marcus West, the school announced Thursday.
Addae was hired by Fleck as his defensive backs coach. West, meanwhile, was given the very specific title of defensive line/pass rush specialist coach. The latter was brought on as the football program’s 10th assistant, made possible this year thanks to new NCAA regulations that went into effect last month.
The past five seasons, Addae was a member of Rich Rodriguez‘s coaching staff at Arizona. The first three seasons with the Wildcats were spent as a football analyst, the last two as safeties coach for the Pac-12 program. The latter position was his first on-field job at a Power Five school.
Prior to Arizona, he was the running backs coach at Cincinnati.
West comes to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after spending the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at FCS Austin Peay.
In addition to the pair of new hires, Clay Patterson, who was hired last month but wasn’t given a title at the time, was named as tight ends coach. The man who held that job last year, Brian Callahan, moves over to the offensive line to replace Ed Warinner, who left for a job at Michigan late last month.