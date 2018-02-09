Reports: Jim McElwain, Cam Cameron interviewed for job at Michigan

In August, Jim McElwain said his goal in the season opener was to “beat the heck out of Michigan.” Five months after he couldn’t beat ’em, he could be joining ’em. Reportedly.

As relayed by mlive.com, a website called the Wolverine Lounge reported earlier this week that McElwain was on the U-M campus Tuesday interviewing for a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the McElwain interview, although that site reported that it took place last week.

According to the former website, McElwain would call plays if hired. Tim Drevno has been the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator each of the past three seasons, while Pep Hamilton just completed his first season as passing-game coordinator.

Less than a week after claiming that he, his family and members of the football program had received death threats, and that he would divulge details “when it becomes unmanageable,” McElwain was fired as the head coach at Florida in October of last year. Prior to that and a three-year stint in the same job at Colorado State, McElwain was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

According to 247Sports, former LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron also interviewed for the opening. Cameron has ties to U-M as he began his coaching career in Ann Arbor as a graduate assistant under Bo Schembechler in 1984-85 before coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks for the Wolverines from 1986-93. He was also in the Big Ten as the head coach at Indiana for five seasons (1997-2001)

U-M is currently searching to fill a hole on Harbaugh’s staff after Dan Enos, hired in early January, left for a job at Alabama later that month.