SEC passes changes to intra-conference transfer rules, players no longer must sit out a year

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
It’s been a rather sleepy set of league-wide meetings for the SEC in their annual retreat in Destin, Florida but the conference did release some rather notable changes to their rules on Friday that will be a net positive for several players. Most notably, that includes transfers who will no longer have to sit out a season when moving from one conference school to another.

At the heart of the matter is Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, who announced his transfer out of Tuscaloosa last month but has been seemingly in limbo awaiting a change to the SEC’s rules so that he could play immediately at either Tennessee or Auburn. Naturally, Nick Saban is not super happy at that possibility and has been upholding the league rules to block Kennedy from doing just that but Friday’s decision means it’s now out of the coach’s hands.

Also affected by the change should be former Ole Miss wideout Van Jefferson. He made the move to Florida following NCAA sanctions being announced on the Rebels but was similarly stuck in a bit of limbo trying to be eligible right away for the Gators.

The rules changes announced by the SEC are really just getting ahead of broader changes coming to the NCAA level in the coming months. Many coaches have been pushing back against a number of these ideas but it’s pretty clear by the vote coming out Destin that they’re going to be on the losing end of this battle.

That’s good news for players everywhere as they get a bit more freedom to pick where they want to play in the future.

Despite first round potential in MLB Draft, Lincoln Riley expects Kyler Murray to be Sooners QB

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Will he go or will he stay? That’s the question on everybody’s mind in Norman as Kyler Murray faces a difficult decision: baseball or football?

Murray, a former five-star recruit who transferred to the school after a brief outing at Texas A&M, is considered the heir apparent to Heisman winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners quarterback of the future. He’s also a five-tool baseball player who MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the upcoming draft and has been splitting his time at OU between the gridiron and the diamond.

Despite the potential to cash in on millions as a pro baseball player, it seems Oklahoma’s young coach isn’t worried about the decision facing Murray in the coming weeks and fully expects him to be ready come fall camp to lead the team onto the field.

“I don’t really care a whole lot about what happens in the draft,” head coach Lincoln Riley said according to SoonerScoop.com. “I’ve had good conversations with Kyler, his family and I fully expect him to be with us. I really don’t have any worries about it.

“Everybody else has been a lot more worried about it than me. I haven’t lost one night of sleep on it, so I apologize if anyone else has. I mean, I knew the deal getting into it. When he first decided to leave A&M we had very candid conversations with him and his family about it. They have lived up to their word — every part of it. I have no doubt they’ll continue to do so and I think they’d say the same about us.”

Sophomore Austin Kendall has also made a strong push for the starting quarterback job and would clearly be the guy if his teammate were to leave given the team would have just one other scholarship signal-caller on the roster this fall. Murray threw for 359 yards and three scores while rushing for over 10 yards a carry last season as Mayfield’s primary backup — actually starting a game (for a single snap) against West Virginia. He is also hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI for the Sooners on the diamond this spring.

Interestingly MLB.com notes that Murray will be repped by super agent Scott Boras on the baseball side so read into that what you will. It certainly seems that Riley isn’t doing any of that and seemingly quite comfortable knowing his talented junior will be taking snaps and not swings later this year.

College football not (yet) part of Delaware’s sports gaming that goes live June 5

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Hang in there, college football fans. It’s coming.  Eventually.

In a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in the middle of last month, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Thursday, Delaware became the first to officially take advantage of that ruling by announcing that, on June 5, it “will launch a full-scale sports gaming operation at all three casinos in the state.”

The press release making that long-expected announcement stated that “[b]etting offered Tuesday will include single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, and auto racing.” At least for now, therefore, there will be no wagering on any college sports in the state, including football.

The good news, though, is that it’s expected wagering on college football will eventually be implemented in the state, perhaps even in time for the start of a 2018 season that kicks off in less than three months. In the interim, the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation, such as it has since the SCOTUS issued its ruling a little over two weeks ago.

“Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise,” NCAA Chief Legal Officer Donald Remy said in a May 14 statement. “While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

When Delaware goes live next week, they will join Nevada as the only states (for the time being) to offer fullscale sports wagering. New Jersey and West Virginia, among others, are expected to quickly join those ranks in the coming months.

One final note: in the here and now, only in-person wagering at any one of Delaware’s three casinos will be permitted; that too, however, is expected to change at some point in the future as legal online gambling on sports is headed this way.

Florida State’s starting OT accused of dating violence no longer on team

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
It appears Josh Ball‘s time in Tallahassee has, not surprisingly, come to an end.

Citing a Florida State spokesperson, the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Ball is no longer part of the Seminoles’ football roster. Not only that, but the spokesperson stated that the offensive lineman is “not in good standing with Florida State University.”

The development stems from a series of off-field incidents involving Ball and a former girlfriend.

In November of last year, reports surfaced that Sandra Sellers, an FSU student who dated Ball for a year and a half, had accused the offensive tackle of dating violence, including allegations that he physically attacked her on at least three occasions. Earlier this month, Warchant.com reported that, in connection to those allegations, Ball had been suspended from the university after a ruling by the school’s judicial panel.

Additionally, the alleged victim, in a since-deleted post on social media, indicated that Ball would miss the entire 2018 season. At this point in time, no criminal charges have been filed against stemming from Sellers’ allegations.

Football-wise, Ball’s reported departure is a significant one for the Seminoles.

Ball started the last nine games of the 2017 season at left tackle for FSU. Exiting spring practice this year, and with last year’s starter Rick Leonard no longer around due to expired eligibility, the redshirt sophomore was penciled in as FSU’s starting right tackle.

LB Dameon Willis to return to Indiana for one more year after all

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
In November of last year, then-redshirt junior linebacker Dameon Willis was honored on Senior Day at Indiana as he had decided he was going to end his playing career. Six months later, there’s a public acknowledgment of an about-face.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com, IU head coach Tom Allen confirmed this week that Harris had undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hoosiers for the 2018 season. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

According to his coach, the toll the sport had taken on Willis’ body physically led to the initial decision to step away from the game.

“He was kind of beat up and now that he’s had some time to heal, he’s going to be back with us,” Allen said. “I think that’s huge. He is our most experienced linebacker coming back.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Willis played in 35 games the past three seasons. He started three of those contests — one in 2016, two this past season.

In 2017, he was credited with a career-high 27 tackles, including a career-high seven in a start against Michigan State.