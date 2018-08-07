Attorney: Ohio State ‘never contacted’ Courtney Smith about abuse allegations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is interesting, to say the least.

The attorney for Courtney Smith, Julia Leveridge, has issued a statement in which she claims that Ohio State “has never contacted” her client about domestic abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith. The university announced last Thursday it will launch an investigation into how Urban Meyer, placed on paid administrative leave the day before, handled abuse allegations leveled against his then-assistant.

Courtney Smith had claimed in previous interviews that Meyer was aware of the allegations, which date back to when Meyer and Zach Smith were at Florida. The head coach had initially denied he knew of incidents of abuse in 2015, although he subsequently clarified that he had “failed” to be “completely accurate” when confronted with questions at the Big Ten Media Days late last month.

Monday, OSU said a statement that it hopes to conclude its investigation into Meyer within 14 days. Leveridge said in her statement that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation.”

“As her attorney, I can tell you that Ms. Smith is cautiously optimistic that The Ohio State University’s investigative committee will determine if proper reporting protocol was followed upon learning of the ongoing abuse allegations Zach Smith,” the attorney stated.

Smith was dismissed by the Buckeyes July 23 when reports of extensive alleged abuse surfaced.