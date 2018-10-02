Getty Images

NCAA set to cite Baylor for lack of institutional control

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Baylor’s long slog through the NCAA’s investigative process is apparently set to reach its next milestone.

According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Baylor received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA three weeks ago in connection to the investigation, opened in 2017, into the university’s handling of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the school and the football program more than two years ago.  BU will have 90 days from the date it received it to respond to the NOA, with the NCAA expected to resolve the case in the spring of next year.

While the school has yet to publicly respond, the Star-Telegram is reporting that BU will be cited for lack of institutional control.  Additionally, former head coach Art Briles will be cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

What type of penalties that could potentially arise from the investigation remain unclear.

In June of 2018, it was reported that “if people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed.” Nearly two months later, the university bristled at reports that they had been encouraged to self-impose a bowl ban.

In that early-August report, it was reported that the NCAA’s investigation took a “left turn” at some point in the not-too-distant past that wasn’t favorable towards Bears football.  That left turn, coincidentally or not, came not long after several current and former BU officials, including ex-athletic director Ian McCaw, spoke to NCAA investigators.

In a late-June deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed by nearly a dozen women against Baylor, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claimed that BU officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.” The university subsequently fired back at McCaw’s portrayal.

The conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation and any subsequent penalties would serve as the bookend for what’s been a disturbing, years-long series of revelations connected to the tattered Waco institution and it’s beleaguered football program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former head coach, Art Briles, and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

Briles was fired Memorial Day weekend of 2016.  A coaching pariah in the United States ever since, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team in August of last year; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In August of this year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence.  Florence, Italy.

Rashan Gary ‘questionable’ for Michigan vs. Maryland

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 7:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The status of one of Michigan’s top defensive players is up in the air — as is, again, one on the other side of the ball as well.

Rashan Gary was unable to finish out U-M’s last two games because of what’s believed to be some sort of shoulder issue.  With a Homecoming Game against Maryland looming this weekend, Jim Harbaugh listed the standout defensive lineman as “questionable” for the Big Ten game.

Additionally, the status of running back Chris Evans, who has not played at all the past two games because of an unspecified lower-body injury, is in doubt as well.

“Will they be available on Saturday? I don’t have that crystal ball on either,” the head coach said during a Monday night radio appearance via mlive.com. “Both would be questionable for Saturday’s game, if we were talking NFL lingo.”

Conferences coaches named Gary first-team All-Big Ten following the 2017 regular season after the true junior accounted for 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.  This season through five games, Gary has been credited with 4½ tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Despite missing two of five games, Evans is still second on the team in rushing yards (172) and rushing touchdowns (two).

Ruptured Achilles to sideline Duke RB Marvin Hubbard III for rest of 2018 season

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Duke’s spate of significant injuries has shown no signs of abating five weeks into the 2018 season.

Following a loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend, Duke announced that RB Marvin Hubbard III will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of injury.  Specifically, the redshirt freshman running back suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg during the loss to the Hokies.

Hubbard underwent surgery Sunday morning to repair the damage.  A timeline for the back’s return to football activities has yet to be determined.

Through five games this season, Hubbard had carried the ball 30 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.  The yardage is fourth on the Blue Devils and third amongst running backs.

Texas OC Tim Beck expected to be discharged from hospital today

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck is expected to be discharged from the hospital today after missing the No. 18 Longhorns’ trip to Kansas State over the weekend.

“He is awaiting his discharge from the hospital as we speak,” Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “I think he’s got a doctor’s appointment scheduled at 1:00 to get an injection of some sort of antibiotics.”

Beck was forced to miss the game after attempting to “tough out” an issue with his elbow, which eventually became an infection that forced a hospitalization.

Without Beck in the press box, Texas gained a total of 339 yards (228 passing/111 rushing) on 67 total plays (5.06 per play) spread across eight drives en route to a 19-14 win over Kansas State. The Longhorns did not score in the second half after taking a 19-0 lead to the locker room, though they did manage to consume the entire final 6:20 of clock after the Wildcats pulled within five.

Beck is expected to complete his full offensive coordinator duties as Texas gears up to face No. 7 Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday.

“It’s not like he’s been incapacitated. So he’s had his laptop with him. He’s kind of done all of the normal things that you would do on a Monday morning from a game prep standpoint,” Herman said. “And we’ve been in communication with him and we’ll kind of all pull our ideas together this afternoon and finalize at least what we do most of Monday is spent on first and second down, normal down and distance, normal field zones.”

Texas A&M WR Jhamon Ausbon out indefinitely with foot injury

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Austbon was in a boot and crutches before the Aggies’ game ended Saturday and has already undergone surgery.

Though the timetable for his return is not defined, Jimbo Fisher indicated Ausbon will be back this season.

“Jhamon had surgery on his foot. He broke the little outside bone. He’ll be out for a little while … it could be three or four weeks, it just depends on how the bone heals,” Fisher said, via the Dallas Morning News.

An IMG Academy product, Ausbon finished second on the team as a freshman a year ago with 50 grabs for 571 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he ranks third on the team (and second among receivers) with 15 receptions for 221 yards. He caught one pass for 5 yards before leaving the Arkansas game.

 