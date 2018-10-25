Getty Images

Blood clots will sideline Tennessee’s Trey Smith indefinitely

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sadly, a medical issue that plagued one of the most talented offensive linemen in the nation during the offseason has resurfaced.

In a press release sent out early Thursday afternoon, Tennessee announced that Trey Smith will be sidelined indefinitely after blood clots were again discovered in the sophomore left tackle’s lungs.  While the football program stated that Smith is expected to make a full recovery, it’s unknown when he’ll be able to return to the playing field.

“The most important thing for Trey is to be able to get healthy,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. “He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery.

“We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment.”

In mid-July, Pruitt confirmed that Smith had been medically cleared, albeit on a limited, non-contact basis, to participate in practice when Tennessee kicked off summer camp the following month. It was subsequently revealed that Smith had been dealing with blood clots in his lungs, although he was cleared in late August for full contact.

The left started the opener against West Virginia a week later.

A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman last season. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.

Based off that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.

Oregon working its way through injuries on defensive side of the ball

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the injury front, there’s some good news… and some not-so-good news… and some potentially positive news for Oregon’s defense.  Maybe.

While Kaulana Apelu (pictured) has been limited in practice throughout the week, Mario Cristobal expressed confidence that the senior linebacker will be available to play in — and presumably start — this Saturday night’s game against Arizona. With 51 tackles and five tackles for loss, Apelu is currently second on the team in both of those categories, while his two sacks and four pass breakups are tied for third.

Conversely, Apelu’s backup, Isaac Slade-Matautia, is expected to miss “at the very least, a couple of weeks,” the head coach stated.  The redshirt freshman, who has 20 tackles (two for loss) this season, suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Washington State last Saturday.

Austin Faoliu, meanwhile, is still bothered by an ankle injury sustained in the Sept. 22 loss to Stanford.  The starting defensive end missed the Sept. 29 win over Cal, but, after an off weekend, returned for the Washington and Wazzu games the past two weeks.  According to Cristobal, Faoliu is “50-50” to play on the road against Arizona.

Faoliu had started the first four games of the 2018 season after starting two games as a true freshman in 2017.  He also started the game against the Huskies before stepping back into a reserve role against the Cougars.

USC’s leading tackler likely not available for Arizona State game

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As USC looks to rebound from a Week 8 loss, they’ll be forced to do so without one of its defensive leaders.

Cameron Smith did not play in USC’s Oct. 13 win over Colorado because of a hamstring injury, then left the Utah loss early last week because of the same issue.  With Arizona State on the horizon this coming Saturday, the linebacker is expected to again be sidelined — albeit for an entirely different reason.

According to the Orange County Register, “Smith had fluid drained from his left knee earlier this week and received platelet-rich plasma and Monovisc injections.” It’s the same knee that cost him the last four games of his true freshman season in 2015 after tearing an ACL.

“It does not look favorable for this week,” head coach Clay Helton said Wednesday night when asked about Smith’s availability for the Sun Devils game Saturday afternoon.

Despite missing nearly two full games, Smith, who has started 41 games the last three-plus seasons and is one of USC’s four captains in 2018, still leads the Trojans in tackles with 47.  He’s also second in tackles for loss with five and tied for third with three pass breakups.

Smith has led the Trojans in tackles each of the past two seasons.

On the team’s most recent depth chart, Smith’s backup at inside linebacker is listed as true freshman Palaie Gaoteote IV.  The past two games, Gaoteote has been credited with 20 tackles as he saw significant action due to Smith’s injury issues.

College football odds for Week 9: Notre Dame, Oklahoma among heavy favorites

AP
OddsSharkOct 25, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Notre Dame has some history of playing down to the level of heavy underdogs under Brian Kelly, but it is catching a struggling Navy squad in a neutral-site game this weekend.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who made a quarterback switch to Ian Book earlier this month, are 23.5-point favorites on this week’s college football odds against the Navy Midshipmen with a 54.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The matchup takes place at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. During the nine-season Kelly era, the Fighting Irish are 15-1 straight-up and 6-9-1 against the spread as a favorite of 20.0 or more points. Notre Dame (7-0)  is also 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Navy (2-5) and 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games against American Athletic Conference foes. However, Navy comes in saddled with a losing record on the season and a 0-5 ATS record in its last five games. The total has gone OVER in six of the last eight Notre Dame-Navy matchups.

Elsewhere in Week 9 (all times ET):

West Virginia (5-1) at Baylor (4-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 14-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with a 67-point total in a Thursday matchup. West Virginia is 0-4 ATS in its last four games in October. The total has gone UNDER in six of West Virginia’s last eight conference games. Baylor is 0-9 SU in its last nine road games against teams with winning records.

Miami (5-2) at Boston College (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
The Miami Hurricanes are 3.5-point road favorites against the Boston College Eagles with a 49.5-point total in a Friday matchup. Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against Boston College. The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Boston College’s last 20 games in October.

Florida (6-1) at Georgia (6-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 52-point total in a matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in October, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The total has gone OVER in four of Georgia’s last five games in October.

Clemson (7-0) at Florida State (4-3), Noon
The Clemson Tigers are 16.5-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. The total has gone OVER in seven of Clemson’s last nine road games against teams with winning records. Florida State is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 conference games.

Texas A&M (5-2) at Mississippi State (4-3), 7 p.m.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 45-point total. Texas A&M is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Mississippi State. Mississippi State is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games at home in October, but is also 1-5 ATS in its last six conference games.

Iowa (6-1) at Penn State (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 51.5-point total. Iowa is 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in four of Iowa’s last five road games against Penn State. Penn State is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 conference games.

Wisconsin (5-2) at Northwestern (4-3), Noon
The Wisconsin Badgers are 7-point road favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 51-point total. Wisconsin is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 road games. The total has gone OVER in seven of Wisconsin’s last nine road games, with an average combined score of 50.11. Northwestern is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games at home against teams with winning records.

Kansas State (3-4) at Oklahoma (6-1), 3:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Sooners are heavy 24.5-point betting favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 64-point total. Kansas State is 21-5 ATS in its last 26 road games against teams with winning records. Oklahoma is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

Texas (6-1) at Oklahoma State (4-3), 8 p.m.
The Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 59.5-point total. Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games against Oklahoma State. The total has gone OVER in seven of Oklahoma State’s last nine conference games.

Washington State (6-1) at Stanford (5-2), 7 p.m.
The Stanford Cardinal are 3-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars with a 53-point total. The total has gone OVER in Washington State’s last six road games, with an average combined score of 72.67. Stanford is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Stanford’s last eight games in October.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Pac-12 fines, reprimands Arizona State DC for ‘comments that create doubts about credibility of conference’s officiating program’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
5 Comments

Well, this is just rich.

Following a 20-13 loss to Stanford last Thursday night, Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was critical of the officiating in the contest.

“I’m probably going to get in trouble or reprimanded or whatever they want to do but that’s what it is, that’s as unfair a football game as I’ve ever been a part of,” Gonzalez said in his postgame talk with the media before going on to further criticize the officiating, especially as it pertained to pass interference calls.

Late Wednesday night, Gonzales’ “probably” turned into definitive trouble as the Pac-12 announced that the coordinator has been fined $5,000 for his critical comments of the conference officials in the game. Additionally, he was given an official reprimand from the league.

Below is a statement attributed to commissioner Larry Scott:

The Pac-12 has specific rules that prohibit our coaches from making public comments about officiating, and this prohibition includes comments that create doubts about the credibility of the Conference’s officiating program. We have an obligation to our membership to enforce the conference rules which they have approved.

Create doubts about the credibility of the conference’s officiating program?

Earlier this month, a scandal erupted when a replay official’s in-game targeting call was overturned by a third-party — later confirmed to be Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon — who had no business offering input into the officiating process, something that Scott acknowledged after the fact.  At the time, Scott also claimed that he’s “not aware of any manual that exists in our conference or nationally” that relates to instant replay procedures; a week and a half later, The Oregonian obtained and published a document titled “The Pac-12 Conference Instant Replay Manual.”

From here, it appears the league is doing such a good job of creating doubts about the conference’s officiating program that Gonzales’ public criticisms should be the least of their worries.