Texas Tech confirms hiring of Utah State’s Matt Wells

Kirby Hocutt officially has his man to take over in Lubbock.
Earlier in the day Thursday, after rumblings connecting Dana Holgorsen to the opening, reports surfaced indicated that Matt Wells was the frontrunner to take over for the fired Kliff Kingsbury as Texas Tech’s new head coach. Thursday night, Tech confirmed that they have poached Wells from Utah State and made him the Red Raiders’ next coach.
In his sixth season at Utah State, Wells guided the Aggies to a 10-2 regular season record this year, the football program’s first 10-win season since 2014. He was named Mountain West Coach of the Year earlier this week for the second time in his career.
The 45-year-old Wells, who played quarterback for the Aggies in the mid-nineties, will finish his time in Logan with a 44-34 record. Of his USU staff, Wells is expected to bring at least offensive coordinator David Yost with him to Lubbock.
The Vanderbilt football family is mourning the passing of tight end Turner Cockrell. Vanderbilt announced Cockrell passed away after a fight with cancer on Thursday.
Cockrell, a redshirt sophomore, revealed in early September he had been battling melanoma since November of 2017. A procedure to remove cancerous lymph nodes in his ear and collarbone was conducted that December but it was later revealed the cancer had already spread to his lungs.
“My heart is broken for Randy, Noelle and the Cockrell family, for all of Turner’s teammates, and for all who came in contact with Turner,” Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason said in a released statement. “Turner had a wonderful spirit and fought an incredible fight. He was a Vanderbilt Man through and through, and he will always be remembered here.”
Cockrell did not play this season but was a key part of the program, sitting with Mason’s family on game days and staying closely connected to the program as much as possible while taking on his fight with cancer.
The hiring of Wells is a solid move that will likely bring a new philosophy to the Texas Tech offense. Wells had been the head coach at Utah State since 2013, accumulating a head coaching record of 44-34 with a bowl record of 2-2 in his time with the Aggies, which saw the program transition from the WAC to the Mountain West Conference.
It is worth a reminder it was reported Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt reportedly did not want to schedule an interview with West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, as Wells appeared to be the top target for the Red Raiders.
A couple of assistants who have previously worked under him at Utah State include UCF head coach Josh Heupel and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, which would seem to suggest he has a good eye for quality assistants. How many coaches travel to Texas Tech with him from Utah State remains to be seen, as the Aggies are currently getting ready to play in a bowl game this season after falling just shy of a chance to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Utah State offensive coordinator David Yost could be a top candidate for the Utah State vacancy if the Aggies want to keep some stability within the program in this time of transition.
Wells will replace Kliff Kingsbury, who may or may not be heading to USC.
Shortly after Paul Johnson made his decision to step back from coaching at Georgia Tech, the name of Ken Whisenhunt became a quick and easy subject as a potential replacement for the Yellow Jackets. Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Whisenhunt will sit down with his alma mater for an interview about the coaching vacancy.
Whisenhunt would certainly be a move in a much different direction for Georgia Tech, and one wonders if it is the direction the program should go. The offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers has the connection to Georgia Tech and obvious NFL ties the school is reportedly intrigued by for their next head coach, but his last coaching job in college was as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt in 1996. He was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association in 2013, but stepping away from the NFL after 21 years in the pros to take on the Georgia Tech job would come with some skepticism about the potential for the job.
There are a number of good college coaching candidates that may be more suitable for Georgia Tech, but this would hardly be the first time a college football program tapped an NFL assistant to be its new head coach.
It appears Mack Brown is not wasting much time putting his new coaching staff together in his return to North Carolina. Among the first hires he is making is Greg Robinson as defensive coordinator, according to a report from Football Scoop.
Brown and Robinson have a history, of course. Robinson has coached under Brown as a defensive coordinator at Texas on two separate occasions under Brown, first sharing the duties in 2004 before being named head coach at Syracuse and again in 2013.
Robinson has not coached since retiring from the role of defensive coordinator at San Jose State in 2015 after two years on the job.
No official announcement from UNC regarding the hiring of Robinson has been made at this time, but it would appear that could come at any time. In addition to Robinson, Football scoop reports former UNC player Dre Bly could be another addition to the coaching staff, helping out with cornerbacks.
It is important for Brown to get his staff assembled as quickly as possible as recruiting work is already underway. Until a coach is officially hired by a university, they may not participate in recruiting activities and planning for that school.