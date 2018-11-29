Texas Tech confirms hiring of Utah State’s Matt Wells

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kirby Hocutt officially has his man to take over in Lubbock.

Earlier in the day Thursday, after rumblings connecting Dana Holgorsen to the opening, reports surfaced indicated that Matt Wells was the frontrunner to take over for the fired Kliff Kingsbury as Texas Tech’s new head coach. Thursday night, Tech confirmed that they have poached Wells from Utah State and made him the Red Raiders’ next coach.

It's official! Please join us in welcoming our new head coach, Matt Wells! 🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/eZpw0fCEwC — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 30, 2018

In his sixth season at Utah State, Wells guided the Aggies to a 10-2 regular season record this year, the football program’s first 10-win season since 2014. He was named Mountain West Coach of the Year earlier this week for the second time in his career.

The 45-year-old Wells, who played quarterback for the Aggies in the mid-nineties, will finish his time in Logan with a 44-34 record. Of his USU staff, Wells is expected to bring at least offensive coordinator David Yost with him to Lubbock.