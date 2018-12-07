Minnesota’s Donnell Greene won’t play in bowl after signing with agent

All Josh Heupel did was continue the program’s winning ways, and for that he’s being rewarded after just one season as the captain of UCF’s football ship.

Friday afternoon, the American Athletic Conference program announced that Heupel has agreed to and signed a contract extension. The head football coach’s reworked deal now extends through Jan. 15 of 2024.

The extension comes exactly one year and two days after Heupel was officially hired as the Knights’ new head coach.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young men and represent this great university,” a statement from Heupel began. “My family and I have found an amazing community to call home. I am looking forward to the future of this program. I can’t thank Danny White and Dale Whittaker enough for their support and belief in what we’re doing.”

There is no word yet on what financial enhancements are included in the extension. This past season, USA Today‘s salary database listed Heupel as the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the AAC at $1.7 million.

Taking over a program that went 13-0 last season under Scott Frost, Heupel has guided the program to its second straight unbeaten season and back-to-back conference championships as the 12-0 Knights head into the Fiesta Bowl ranked eighth in the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings. That ranking is the highest-ever for a Group of Five program.

“We’re very proud and extremely appreciative of the job Josh and his staff have done since taking over our program just a little over one year ago,” UCF’s athletic director, Danny White, said. “What they have accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Winning one college football game is difficult, winning all 12 so far this season is unbelievable! When you factor in the increased expectations from the previous year and the adversity the team faced, all while taking every opponent’s best shot, the job they did was truly remarkable.

“We are building a perennial Top 25 program and the future largest fan base in college football. There is no better coach, and no better person, for me to partner with in that effort than Josh Heupel. Knight Nation is so very fortunate to have the Heupel family in black and gold!”