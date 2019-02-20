Nick Saban reportedly set to hire Major Applewhite as Alabama analyst

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Nick Saban‘s Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches is set to add yet another resident.

Late last month, it was reported that Major Applewhite was expected to interview for a position on Saban’s Alabama football staff. Tuesday, al.com reported that Applewhite is rejoining the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst.

Alabama, which announced a significantly revamped coaching staff last week, has not yet confirmed Applewhite’s addition.

If the move comes to fruition, it would serve as a homecoming of sorts as Applewhite spent the 2007 season, Saban’s first in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. He also served that one season as quarterbacks coach.

Applewhite spent the past two full seasons as the head coach at Houston. Shortly after suffering an embarrassing bowl loss to Army, Applewhite was fired.

If the hiring transpires as reported, Applewhite would join a growing number of former head coaches Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones. Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two subsequently promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.

Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.

It was reported last month, and subsequently confirmed by the football program, that former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood would be taking over as the Tide’s offensive line coach. Additionally, it’s been reported that former Arizona head coach Mike Stoops is expected to take an off-field job at Alabama, although speculation has since turned to him potentially joining brother Mark Stoops at Kentucky.