Nick Saban reportedly set to hire Major Applewhite as Alabama analyst

It appears Nick Saban‘s Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches is set to add yet another resident.
Late last month, it was reported that Major Applewhite was expected to interview for a position on Saban’s Alabama football staff. Tuesday, al.com reported that Applewhite is rejoining the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst.
Alabama, which announced a significantly revamped coaching staff last week, has not yet confirmed Applewhite’s addition.
If the move comes to fruition, it would serve as a homecoming of sorts as Applewhite spent the 2007 season, Saban’s first in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. He also served that one season as quarterbacks coach.
Applewhite spent the past two full seasons as the head coach at Houston. Shortly after suffering an embarrassing bowl loss to Army, Applewhite was fired.
If the hiring transpires as reported, Applewhite would join a growing number of former head coaches Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones. Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two subsequently promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.
Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.
It was reported last month, and subsequently confirmed by the football program, that former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood would be taking over as the Tide’s offensive line coach. Additionally, it’s been reported that former Arizona head coach Mike Stoops is expected to take an off-field job at Alabama, although speculation has since turned to him potentially joining brother Mark Stoops at Kentucky.
There’s been a changing of the defensive guard on Steve Addazio‘s Boston College coaching staff.
BC confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that Bill Sheridan has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Sheridan had spent the 2018 season, his first in Chestnut Hill, as linebackers coach.
Jim Reid, Addazio’s coordinator the past three seasons, will remain on staff as defensive ends coach.
In 2017, the Eagles were 36th nationally in scoring defense at 22.5 points per game; they gave up 25.7 ppg this past season, which dropped them to 54th in the country.
After an offseason of turnover, Charlie Strong‘s South Florida coaching staff is whole again.
Tuesday, USF officially announced three Strong hires for the football program — Jeremy Darveau, Steve Ellis and Paul Spicer. Darveau and Spicer will serve as line coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively, while Ellis has been tapped as defensive backs coach.
Ellis last season was the cornerbacks coach at Middle Tennessee State, while Spicer was the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past four seasons. Darveau was the line coach for Div. II national champion Valdosta State under Kerwin Bell, who was named earlier this offseason as USF’s new offensive coordinator.
In addition to those new hires, the Bulls also announced the promotion of Bryan Hill to safeties coach. Hill had spent the past two seasons at USF as a defensive quality control assistant.
And, finally, Sean Cronin has been moved to outside linebackers coach from defensive line coach.
“I feel very good about our coaching staff and the energy and ability they will bring to our program as we head into the 2019 season,” a statement from Strong began. “I expect our new coaches will connect very quickly and very well with our players, bring their own perspectives and ideas and will help us excel on the field and in recruiting. We are very excited for this upcoming season and are going to work.”
After a brief sabbatical, Wesley McGriff is back on The Plains.
It was confirmed by the Auburn football program Wednesday that McGriff has been named by Gus Malzahn as a defensive assistant. While not confirmed by the school, it’s expected McGriff will take over as defensive backs coach.
McGriff will fill the hole created by Greg Brown’s departure for a job at Purdue earlier this offseason.
In 2016, McGriff served as the defensive secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator for Malzahn’s Tigers.
“We’re excited to have Wesley return to our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and recruiter. He brings great passion and energy and will be a great fit with our defensive staff.”
McGriff spent the past two seasons at SEC West rival Ole Miss, where he served as defensive coordinator and carried the title of associate head coach. In November of last year, the Rebels announced McGriff’s dismissal.
“I’m very appreciative and excited to be rejoining Coach Malzahn and the staff at Auburn,” said McGriff. “Auburn is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. Coach Malzahn is a great coach and leader and I look forward to helping Auburn win championships.”
When the product on the field is as bad as it’s been, the fans off of it need something to numb the pain up in the stands.
The university on Wednesday announced that it will be expanding beer and wine sales at sports venues across the campus, including HighPoint.com Stadium, the home of the football Scarlet Knights. The new policy, which will go into effect in the fall of this year, will allow alcohol sales in the general seating areas of the venues.
The university had previously sold alcohol at the football stadium in premium seating areas for the past several years.
“This decision was the result of a year-long review of the experience and data from across the college landscape,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Universities have seen a dramatic drop in alcohol-related incidents on game day by providing a controlled environment for beer and wine sales. We will work closely with RUPD to achieve similar results at Rutgers.”
“Data from peer institutions shows a correlation between a decrease in alcohol-related incidents when a venue provides a controlled environment for beer and wine sales,” said Rutgers University Chief of Police Kenneth Cop. “The RUPD will continue to be vigorous in working with Rutgers Athletics to promote public safety at athletic events and expects attendees to respect all applicable laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable game day experience.”
According to the university’s release, 51 of the 129 schools that play at the FBS level allow alcohol sales in general seating areas of their respective football stadiums.
The past four seasons, the Scarlet Knights have won just 11 of 48 games while posting an abysmal 4-31 record in Big Ten play. The program bottomed out this past season, posting a 1-11 record that included an 11-game losing streak to close out the year.