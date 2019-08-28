Michigan transfer Oliver Martin eligible to play for Iowa in 2019

2:24 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish on the original post, Iowa confirmed that Oliver Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by both the NCAA and Big Ten.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH KIRK FERENTZ

“We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.”

STATEMENT FROM MARTIN

“I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.”

——————–

(The original post appears below.)

After what had been a controversial part of the offseason, it’s been a banner last couple of days for former members of the Michigan football program.

Last night, it was confirmed that defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who had transferred from U-M to Tennessee late last year, had been granted a waiver that gives him immediate eligibility; just this afternoon, Georgia Tech confirmed that one of Solomon’s former teammates, defensive back Myles Sims, is immediately eligible after his initial appeal was denied. Wednesday also brings word that wide receiver Oliver Martin, who entered the transfer database in June and ultimately made his way to Iowa from U-M, is eligible to play for the Hawkeyes this coming season.

Thus far, the football program has not confirmed the report.

Just received confirmation from source that Hawkeye WR Oliver Martin has been ruled eligible for this season. — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) August 28, 2019

A four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.

A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.