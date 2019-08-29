Getty Images

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers (ACL) getting closer to return

By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
When Clemson opens the 2019 regular season tonight against Georgia Tech, Amari Rodgers will, as expected, be on the sidelines. Based on developments this week, though, that shouldn’t be the case too much longer.

Reports surfaced in March that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear.  A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right knee.

In confirming this week that the wide receiver would indeed miss the Tech game, Dabo Swinney intimated that Rodgers could very well be back on the playing field sooner rather than later.

“Amari is doing great. Looks awesome,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “Really made drastic improvements and doing a lot of stuff in practice, but definitely will be out this week for sure.”

Clemson will face Texas A&M Sept. 7 as its Week 2 game, and the door hasn’t yet been shut on Rodgers being available for that high-profile matchup.

In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.

Georgia Tech ‘vehemently disagrees’ with Florida transfer Antonneous Clayton being denied immediate-eligibility waiver

By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Georgia Tech was on the winning side of an NCAA decision this week, although they ultimately ended up batting an even .500 on that front.

The Association had initially denied Michigan transfer Myles Sims the ability to play for Tech in 2019; that decision was appealed and subsequently reversed.  Florida transfer Antonneous Clayton was thwarted in his initial effort for a waiver and, like Sims, appealed the first ruling; unlike Sims, however, Tech confirmed Wednesday that the NCAA denied the appeal of the appeal, meaning the defensive lineman will have to sit out the 2019 season.

Suffice to say, Clayton’s new football program didn’t agree with the final decision.

“I vehemently disagree with the NCAA’s decision to not grant immediate eligibility for Antonneous,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement that minced no words. “As an athletics department and a football program, we remain confident that he meets the stated criteria for immediate eligibility and by not granting it, the NCAA does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.”

Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton was able to take a redshirt for this past season.

With the denial of an immediate-eligibility waiver, Clayton will have one year of eligibility he can use after sitting out the 2019 season.

Western Kentucky gets immediate help from Georgia transfer Jaden Hunter

By John TaylorAug 29, 2019, 6:39 AM EDT
We missed this a bit earlier in the week, but the NCAA’s version of transfer “rock, paper, scissors” has actually benefitted a Group of Five program.

Linebacker Jaden Hunter transferred from Georgia to Western Kentucky in late May of this year.  While it was originally expected that the redshirt sophomore would be forced to sit out the 2019 season, it has since been confirmed that Hunter will be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers this year.

Including this season, Hunter will have three years of eligibility that he can use in Bowling Green.

Hunter was a four-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Georgia.  He played in four games during his two seasons with the Bulldogs, splitting those appearances evenly over the past two years.

Rose Bowl to build statue for Keith Jackson

By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
There is perhaps no person more singularly responsible for the Rose Bowl’s place in the lore of American culture than Keith Jackson. It was Jackson, after all, who dubbed the Granddaddy of Them All as, well, the Grandaddy of Them All.

Now, Jackson will get his own statue outside of the most historic venue in our nation’s favorite sport.

According to the NBC affiliate in Los Angeles, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Pasadena City Council on Monday approved plans to place a statue of Jackson outside the Rose Plaza near the stadium’s south entrance. His will join statues of Jackie Robinson and Brandi Chastain.

Jackson died on Jan. 12, 2018, at the age of 89. Fundraising for the statue began shortly after his passing.

The Jackson statue could be in place as early as December, in time for the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Jackson holds the records for most Rose Bowls called with 15, ahead of Mel Allen, Curt Gowdy and Brent Musburger, who all called the game 12 times. (Kirk Herbstreit, who turned 50 earlier this month, has already served as color commentator for 11 Rose Bowls.)

The 1952 Rose Bowl, a 40-7 Illinois win over Stanford, was the first college football game broadcast to a national audience, and has remained a network television event ever since. Jackson called his first Rose Bowl in 1989, when ABC took over rights from NBC, and remained the game’s voice almost continuously through 2006. Among his most memorable Rose Bowls were Ohio State’s denial of an Arizona State national championship in 1997, Michigan clinching a share of the national title in 1998 and Vince Young‘s epic performances in 2005 and ’06.

Jackson was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1999, and he’s also a member of the the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame, the NSSA Hall of Fame and the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The Rose Bowl’s broadcasting center was named in his honor in 2015.

 

Hoffman family says NCAA denied Brock’s waiver in part because Mom is still working after brain surgery

By Zach BarnettAug 28, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Brock Hoffman transferred from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother, who is recovering from surgery to recover from an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumor. The family says Stephanie still suffers from lingering effects of the surgeries to remove the tumor — facial paralysis, impaired eyesight, hearing loss.

However, according to Hoffman’s father, Brian, Mrs. Hoffman wasn’t impaired enough to justify a waiver for Brock’s transfer, whose appeal was denied on Tuesday. As he told the Roanoke Times:

The NCAA surprised Brian Hoffman again when they came back with another line of questioning — why didn’t Stephanie Hoffman, 50, retire (after her diagnosis and surgery) from her job as a teacher?

“We have almost a million dollars of medical bills,” Brian Hoffman said. “She’s a teacher and doesn’t have enough years to get full pay from her pension. We simply couldn’t afford it.”

According to Hoffman, he provided the NCAA with financial and insurance statements to show if she retired at the time of her first surgery it would have negatively impacted the family.

“I really thought after all the information we gave them — we gave them a book over the summer — we had this thing,” Brian Hoffman said. “It was like getting stabbed in the back.”

It’s at this point we must step in and say the NCAA is not the United States government or even the NFL league office, an autonomous entity who can make rules without the consent of the governed. The inmates run the asylum in college sports, and if the big schools want to make a change, they can. The schools are the NCAA, after all.

And it appears the only clean change to make to the system would be getting out of the icky business of deciding who’s really sick enough to justify a hardship waiver, lest the NCAA leave itself vulnerable to situations where Hoffman and Cincinnati’s James Hudson are denied waivers while Tate Martell is approved. The solution here is just to give all players a one-time waiver to transfer and play immediately, thus saving everyone on both sides of the table lots of headaches and paperwork.

Or, the schools could keep the current system intact, where it seems they are determined to pretzel themselves into the worst public-relations nightmares possible. “Every time we went back, they kept telling us this doesn’t fit, this doesn’t fit (under the guidelines),” Brian Hoffman said. “Every time it was a different reason. This reason they gave us Tuesday (the timing of the transfer) wasn’t something they even mentioned before.”

 

 