Clemson WR Amari Rodgers (ACL) getting closer to return

When Clemson opens the 2019 regular season tonight against Georgia Tech, Amari Rodgers will, as expected, be on the sidelines. Based on developments this week, though, that shouldn’t be the case too much longer.

Reports surfaced in March that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right knee.

In confirming this week that the wide receiver would indeed miss the Tech game, Dabo Swinney intimated that Rodgers could very well be back on the playing field sooner rather than later.

“Amari is doing great. Looks awesome,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “Really made drastic improvements and doing a lot of stuff in practice, but definitely will be out this week for sure.”

Clemson will face Texas A&M Sept. 7 as its Week 2 game, and the door hasn’t yet been shut on Rodgers being available for that high-profile matchup.

In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.