Jonathon Cooper sidelined a third straight week for No. 6 Ohio State

Jonathon Cooper‘s 2019 debut will have to wait at least another week.

An unspecified injury, believed to be a high-ankle sprain, sidelined Cooper for the season-opening win over Florida Atlantic as well as the Week 2 romp over Cincinnati. With the Big Ten opener against Indiana in Bloomington on tap Saturday, the starting defensive end has once again been ruled out as OSU listed Cooper as unavailable for the Hoosiers on the weekly status report released Friday morning.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, who both missed the opener because of injuries but returned in Week 2, are listed as co-starters at Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

There is, though, some positive health news for the Buckeyes as linebacker Justin Hilliard will be available for the first time this season. Hilliard, OSU’s highest-rated 2015 signee, suffered an Achilles injury in late March and underwent surgery to repair the damage.