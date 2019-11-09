Getty Images

Transfers from UCLA, Arizona State visiting Oregon State, too

By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

This week, it was reported that former USC quarterback Jack Sears would be visiting Oregon State this weekend. As it turns out, Sears will have some transfer company on the trip.

According to 247Sports.com, a pair of Pac-12 transfers, wide receiver Theo Howard (UCLA) and kicker Brandon Ruiz (Arizona State) will be on a visit to the OSU campus as well as taking in Friday night’s against Washington (a 19-7 loss to the Huskies). Both players left their former schools, or will be leaving their former schools, as graduate transfers, making themselves eligible if they land at another FBS school for the 2020 season.

Howard has been especially popular on the transfer circuit.

The receiver has been mentioned in connection to Arizona, Baylor, TCU and, coincidentally enough, Washington. He’s already set up official visits to Arizona and Baylor, and has previously stated that he would like to make a decision on a new school no later than “late, late November.”

Last season, Howard, a four-star 2016 signee, earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.

Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping to ASU, served as the Sun Devils’ primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.

A lower-body injury had sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job, permanently as it turned out, in his absence. This season, Zendejas has made all 20 of his extra-point attempts and 13-of-17 field-goal tries.

Golden upset in the making? No. 17 Minnesota leading No. 4 Penn State 24-13 at halftime

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
2 Comments

Don’t let the rankings fool you, because it looks like Minnesota has been the team ranked fourth in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee after one half of play. No. 17 Minnesota has simply been dominant against No. 4 Penn State after 30 minutes and they reach halftime fired up with a 24-13 lead on the Nittany Lions.

The first three minutes of the game could not have gone much better for Minnesota. The Gophers forced the first turnover of the game when Antoine Winfield Jr. picked off a deep ball thrown up for grabs by Sean Clifford at the Minnesota five-yard line. Minnesota cashed in on the turnover in a big way with Tanner Morgan completed a 66-yard pass to a streaking Radhod Bateman, who had nothing but daylight in front of him after a late defender missed a tackle on the sideline. It was the first touchdown allowed by Penn State in the first quarter this season, and it was a big one.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons did not start the game for the Nittany Lions. according to the update from the broadcast, Parsons missed the start of the game for what was described as a “behavioral modification issue.” Parsons got on the field on Penn State’s second defensive series. Even with Parsons back on the field, Minnesota’s offense was not intimidated. After Journey Brown ran for a game-tying 45-yard touchdown for Penn State, Minnesota’s offense drove 87 yards for a second touchdown in the first quarter. A bubble screen from Morgan to Chris Autman-Bell went 21 yards to regain the lead, 14-7.

Winfield picked off Clifford again in the second quarter to kill a promising drive for Penn State that was one play from settling for a field goal at worst. A big return on the interception gave the confident Gophers offense good field position, and a 38-yard touchdown reception by Tyler Johnson gave Minnesota a 21-10 lead midway through the second quarter. After the defense forced a three-and-out on Penn State’s ensuing possession, Minnesota tacked on a field goal by Brock Walker to take a 14-point advantage, Penn State’s biggest deficit of the season.

Minnesota gets the ball to start the second half.

Prop bets available for President Trump’s visit to LSU-Alabama game, including whether POTUS will be booed

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
5 Comments

Wanna bet you’re a degenerate if this headline instantly piqued your interest and immediately had you reaching for your credit card?

As you may have heard, No. 2 LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon to face No. 3 Alabama in the latest playing of the Game of the Century. As you may also have heard — and how could you haven’t given the polarizing noise surrounding the run-up to it — President Donald Trump will be in attendance for a matchup dripping with SEC and College Football Playoff implications.

As is ofttimes the case in this day and age, and by way of one offshore sportsbook, there are several prop bets connected to the game on which you could actually wager. More specifically, there are POTUS-connected prop bets related to LSU-Alabama.

And, apropos of absolutely nothing already mentioned, the phone number for the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is 1-800-522-4700.

Oklahoma kicker in midst of Title IX investigation no longer part of Sooners football team

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
1 Comment

At least when it comes to the University of Oklahoma football team, the Calum Sutherland saga has come to a close.

Last month, it was confirmed that Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. That was the same day the Oklahoma kicker was arrested for public intoxication.

As a result of that investigation, Sutherland was indefinitely suspended.

Saturday morning, a university official confirmed that the suspended Sutherland is no longer a member of the OU football program. The Oklahoman had previously reported that the placekicker has been removed from Oklahoma’s football team.

Sutherland’s name has been wiped off the team’s official online roster. The link to his OU profile page is dead as well.

The alleged victim in the mid-September incident told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex. The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”

“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.

Late last month, a petition for a protective order was filed by the alleged victim. The hearing on that petition was Friday, and Sutherland was not in attendance.

After serving as OU’s primary placekicker for the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland has not seen the field since the suspension was put in place.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on was in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In three games this season, Sutherland connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries. Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

Since replacing Sutherland, Brkic has not missed a kick as the true sophomore is 10-10 on field goals and 27-27 on point-afters.

Kirk Herbstreit: Chase Young suspended four games; Ohio State feels it’ll be reduced to 2-3 games on appeal

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
4 Comments

There are yet another couple of updates to the biggest storyline in college football heading into Week 11.

Top-ranked Ohio State confirmed Friday morning that star defensive end and rising Heisman Trophy contender Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game against Maryland.  Per the school, Young will be sidelined for the foreseeable future “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

On his personal Twitter account, Young acknowledged he had “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend” that he “repaid… in full last summer.” It was subsequently reported that the loan was used to pay for airfare for Young’s family so they could see him play in January’s Rose Bowl against Washington.

On ESPN‘s College GameDay show a short time ago, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeyes quarterback, stated that, because of the amount of money involved, Young will be slotted for a four-game suspension.  The university will appeal that initial number and it’s expected that the suspension will be knocked down to “two games, maybe three games,” Herbstreit stated, adding, “it won’t stay at four.”

OSU expects to hear an answer from the NCAA on the appeal next week.

After this weekend’s game, OSU travels to Piscataway to face woebegone Rutgers before hosting No. 5 Penn State and making the trek to Ann Arbor for a road game against hated rival and 14th-ranked Michigan in back-to-back weeks.  The length of the suspension will, obviously, have an effect on OSU’s postseason plans as a two-game suspension would have him back for that huge two-game stretch while a three- or four-game suspension would have him missing both.

Overnight, yet another development surfaced as The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that it was Young’s girlfriend, not family, for whom money was borrowed to fly out to the Rose Bowl.  As have others, Feldman also reported that the loan came from an individual who was neither an agent nor a booster.

“That would be significant in the NCAA’s eyes as it begins to sort all of this out,” Feldman wrote.