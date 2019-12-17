If there’s one thing Pitt knows about, it’s transfer tight ends — and transfers from Florida, period.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Lucas Krull announced that he will be transferring to Pitt. Krull will be leaving Florida as a graduate transfer. As such, he’ll be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2020.
This coming season will be Krull’s final year of eligibility.
COMING HOME……. Born in PA. This is the day! #H2P pic.twitter.com/t7u7dbzJY7
— Lucas Krull (@Lucas_Krull_) December 16, 2019
Krull actually began his collegiate career as a baseball player at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2018. He ultimately transferred to Florida, where he spent the past two seasons.
In those two years, Krull caught nine passes for 108 yards. In 2018, he also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass.
While Krull would be the fifth transfer tight end added under Pat Narduzzi — Chris Clark (UCLA), Matt Flanagan (Rutgers), Will Gragg (Arkansas), Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Rutgers) — there also appears to be a sixth. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Daniel Moraga is transferring in as well. Morago began his collegiate career at Fresno State, but comes to Pitt from a junior college.
In May of this year, Pitt added linebacker Kylan Johnson, a transfer from Florida. Johnson was a starter for the Panthers and was accorded honorable mention All-ACC honors.