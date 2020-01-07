Matt Rhule has apparently ensured that the 2019-20 spinning of the coaching carousel will continue deeper into January.

Late last month, Matt Rhule wisely said “thanks, but no thanks” to the chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, however, was set be different. Monday, Rhule interviewed with the Carolina Panthers. He was expected to talk to the New York Giants Tuesday.

It appears, though, he won’t get to the Big Apple as it’s now being reported that the Baylor head coach is finalizing a deal to take the same job wit the Panthers.

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Matt Rhule has been a popular name on the last couple spinnings of the NFL coaching carousel. As such, the head coach held a meeting with his Baylor football players recently to openly discuss the dynamic.

“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard stated.

Previously, Rhule had interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts job in January of last year before pulling his name from consideration. These will be his first two interviews this cycle.

In three seasons at Baylor, Rhule has taken a team reeling from scandal to an 11-win squad that played in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule pushed the Bears to 7-6 in 2018 before this year’s team went 11-2 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The only experience for Matt Rhule at the NFL level? As the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.