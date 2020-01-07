Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule reportedly finalizing deal to become Carolina Panthers head coach

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 10:04 AM EST
Matt Rhule has apparently ensured that the 2019-20 spinning of the coaching carousel will continue deeper into January.

Late last month, Matt Rhule wisely said “thanks, but no thanks” to the chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns.  This week, however, was set be different.  Monday, Rhule interviewed with the Carolina Panthers.  He was expected to talk to the New York Giants Tuesday.

It appears, though, he won’t get to the Big Apple as it’s now being reported that the Baylor head coach is finalizing a deal to take the same job wit the Panthers.

Matt Rhule has been a popular name on the last couple spinnings of the NFL coaching carousel.  As such, the head coach held a meeting with his Baylor football players recently to openly discuss the dynamic.

“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard stated.

Previously, Rhule had interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts job in January of last year before pulling his name from consideration. These will be his first two interviews this cycle.

In three seasons at Baylor, Rhule has taken a team reeling from scandal to an 11-win squad that played in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day.  After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule pushed the Bears to 7-6 in 2018 before this year’s team went 11-2 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The only experience for Matt Rhule at the NFL level? As the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.

Greg Schiano closing in on completing Rutgers coaching staff

Greg Schiano Rutgers
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Another day, another assistant added by Greg Schiano to his second first Rutgers coaching staff.

Tuesday morning, Rutgers confirmed the hiring of Augie Hoffman by Schiano.  Other than it’ll be on the offensive side of the ball, a specific title for the coach wasn’t detailed.

Hoffman has spent his entire coaching career at New Jersey high school power St. Joseph’s Regional.  He was an assistant coach from 2010-13, and has served as head coach since 2014.

In six seasons under Hoffman, St. Joe’s appeared in four state championship games, winning two of those.

This will mark Hoffman’s first job at the collegiate level of football.

“Augie is one of the most respected coaches in New Jersey,” said Greg Schiano of Rutgers in a statement. “As a leader of one of the top programs in the state, he has a proven track record of developing elite talent both on and off the field. Augie is a tireless worker and his reputation among the players and coaches in our state speaks for itself. We look forward to welcoming Augie and his family to Rutgers.”

And, with that, Greg Schiano has now filled seven positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff.

  • Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
  • Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant
  • Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
  • Andrew Aurich — offensive line (HERE)
  • Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
  • Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)

Matt Rhule getting seven-year, $60 million contract from Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule Carolina Panthers
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
Now we know at least part of the reason why Matt Rhule jumped ship for the Carolina Panthers.

After various flirtations with NFL teams over the past couple of years, Matt Rhule apparently pulled a trigger on a move away from Baylor, with various media outlets confirming Tuesday morning that he’s set to be named as the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.  While the organization has yet to confirm the move, contract details are beginning to emerge.

And they are quite stunning.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Rhule will be signing a seven-year contract from the Panthers.  The length is stunning enough; per Schefter, Rhule’s compensation is set for $60 million over the length of the deal.  With unspecified incentives, the value could approach $70 million.

The two highest-paid head coaches in the NFL in 2019 were reportedly New England’s Bill Belichick ($12 million) and Seattle’s Pete Carroll ($11 million).  Oakland’s Jon Gruden ($10 million), New Orleans’ Sean Payton ($9.75 million) and Baltimore’s Jim Harbaugh ($9 million) were next.  Rhule’s reported deal would average roughly $8.57 million annually, which is more than Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay ($8.5 million) and Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, all at $8 million, made in 2019.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Rhule made $4.11 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019 at Baylor.  That means, at the low end, he would more than double his salary by jumping to the NFL.

In September of last year, Baylor announced a contract extension that would (chuckle) keep Rhule at the school through the 2027 season.  A raise was included in that extension, although it’s unclear what his guaranteed compensation would’ve been moving forward.

Also unclear is what buyout was contained in the revamped deal.

Arizona State’s Michael Turk punts remaining eligibility, heads to NFL draft

Michael Turk Arizona State
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 11:53 AM EST
Michael Turk of Arizona State, you’re next up on the latest edition of “Which NFL Player Will Leave Eligibility on the Table?”

“After a lot of prayer and consideration,” Turk confirmed via Twitter that he is making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. “I am 100% committed to being the best punter possible and I am looking forward to what the future holds,” Turk added.

Turk actually had two years of eligibility that he will be foregoing.

Michael Turk came to Arizona State as a transfer from the junior college ranks as part of its 2018 recruiting class. Turk’s uncle is Matt Turk, the former NFL punter who spent one year of his professional career with a New York Jets team coached by current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

As a redshirt sophomore this season, Turk was tied for 11th nationally and led the Pac-12 in averaging 46 yards per punt.  For that, he earned first-team all-conference honors.  He was also named as a handful of semifinalists for the 2019 Ray Guy Award.

Turk is the second Sun Devil to leave early.  Last month, running back Eno Benjamin opted to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft as well.

Mom of Joshua McMillon says Alabama LB son will return

Joshua McMillon Alabama
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
In the midst of a wave of (expected) departures, Joshua McMillon is bucking the trend and heading back to Alabama.

In August of last year, McMillon suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined the linebacker for all of 2019. Fast-forward four months, and the fifth-year senior revealed he’d been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Left unsaid in the social-media post, though, was whether McMillon would actually use that sixth season.

On her Facebook page Monday, however, McMillon’s mom, Jacqueline McMillon, indicated that her son will be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2020.

As of yet, it should be noted, McMillon has not personally confirmed that he’ll be back.

McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the school before seeing action in 18 combined in 2017-18, with none of those appearances being starts.  In that limited action, he had been credited with 19 tackles, one of which was for a loss.

With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.

All told, Alabama has seen six players with eligibility remaining will leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft:

Three Tide players who could've left, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and wide receiver Devonta Smith, opted to return. Two others, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and running back Najee Harris, have yet to announce their decisions.

The deadline for players to officially file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.