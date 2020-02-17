If it were still a thing, it’d be UConn football having the honors of resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the New Haven Register, running back Khyon Gillespie and safety Oneil Robinson were arrested earlier this week on multiple charges. Both Gillespie and Robinson are facing one count each of third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and providing a false statement. A warrant for the pair’s arrest was issued Feb. 3, with Gillespie surrendering Monday and Robinson two days later.

No details of what led to the charges and arrests were detailed. The Register notes, though, that “[s]ixth-degree larceny generally involves entering a residence without permission, while third-degree burglary involves taking no more than $250 worth of valuables.”

As a result of the off-field situation, Gillespie has been indefinitely suspended by the UConn football program. Robinson is one of more than two dozen players who have left the program during this current cycle, with the defensive back entering the portal last month.

“We are aware of the situation,” a statement from the school read. “We have been in communication with the appropriate parties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the process.”

Gillespie, a two-star 2018 signee, carried the ball once as a true freshman and ended up taking a redshirt for that season. He sat out all of the 2019 season because of academic issues.

Robinson played in 20 games during his time with the Huskies. He started 10 of those contests.