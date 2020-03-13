Lost amidst the deluge of Thursday coronavirus pandemic news that has essentially wiped out college sports for the foreseeable future was the ongoing soap opera of a former Alabama football player adding yet another chapter.

Wednesday afternoon, former Alabama football player Scooby Carter and his girlfriend were arrested following an argument between the two at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex that turned physical. Both Carter and the girlfriend, Terren Merritt, were accused of pushing and shoving each other, although other details are currently scant.

As a result, both Carter and Merritt were arrested on one count each of third-degree domestic abuse. The two individuals involved have since been released on separate $500 bonds.

In late February, it was confirmed that Carter’s name is once again listed in the NCAA transfer database. This is at least the third time the last three months that the rising redshirt freshman has reportedly entered the portal.

The move back into the portal continues what has been a roller coaster ride for both Carter and the Alabama football program since November.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No. 11). Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team. In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal. The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay with the Alabama football team.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter was credited with one tackle. Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.