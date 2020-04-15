WATCH: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick reiterates he ‘can’t see playing in empty stadiums’

A prominent figure in Notre Dame athletics is making his feelings known about fan-less games.  Yet again.

Here’s Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick earlier this month.

“I don’t see a model where we play, at least any extended number of games, in facilities where we don’t have fans,” Swarbrick told ESPN.com. “College football is about the cheerleaders and the band and the campus environment on game day. We’re interested in solutions that allow us to have a traditional game-day experience.”

Now, fast-forward to Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, stated during an interview that pro sports could resume in the summer, provided there were no fans in the stadiums.  Appearing on NBC‘s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico, Swarbrick was again asked about his feelings on fan-less games.  And, again, he reiterated he’s no fan of no fans.

“It is not for me,” the Notre Dame AD stated succinctly. “I don’t know how we reopen our campuses.  Put students back in dorms and in dining halls.  And then say we can’t be in a football stadium together.  That doesn’t feel compatible to me.

“Beyond the fact I think college football needs the marching band and the cheerleaders and the fans and everything that’s essential to the experience.  This is more about, we have to be consistent in our approach.  I’m not sure how you say ‘we’re okay with the students engaging on the field, but not fans in the stands.’

“Now, might there be approaches to fans in the stands that are a little different, that help ensure safety? Absolutely.  But I can’t see playing in empty stadiums.”

In the video below, Swarbrick discusses the phone call he was on with Vice President Mike Pence earlier Tuesday.

Former Penn State WR Mac Hippenhammer announces transfer to Miami (OH)

Penn State football
The odyssey one erstwhile Penn State football player has been on the past couple of weeks has continued.

In late March, Penn State updated its football roster and, in a surprise development, Mac Hippenhammer‘s awesomely unique name wasn’t on it.  It was subsequently reported that the wide receiver has decided to shift his focus to another sport — baseball.

A week and a half later, though, Hippenhammer entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That signaled the receiver’s to at least keep his football options open.

On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday morning, Hippenhammer announced that he would be continuing his football playing career at Miami (OH).

“To the folks who made my time worthwhile in State College, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hippenhammer wrote ina goodbye note to Penn State football. “On to the next part of my life.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Hippenhammer will be joining the MAC school as a graduate transfer.  If he is, Hippenhammer will have two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020.  If not, he would have to sit out the upcoming season.  That would leave him with one year of eligibility to use in 2021.

Hippenhammer was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2017.  He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.

As a true freshman, Hippenhammer took a redshirt.  The next two seasons, he played in 20 games.  One of those appearances was a start, which came in 2018.

It appears Hippenhammer will finish his PSU football career with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.  He also returned two punts for 13 yards in 2019.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: What college football coaches are attending the 2019 NFL Draft?
THE SYNOPSIS: Last year, Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley were some of the answers to the question.  This year?  None, obviously.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney on Kelly Bryant: He’s still No. 1 quarterback if we played today
THE SYNOPSIS: Four games into the 2018 season, Swinney pulled the trigger and benched Bryant in favor of true freshman Trevor Lawrence.  Two days after losing the starting job, Bryant opted to transfer from Clemson.  In early December, Missouri officially announced Bryant’s signing.

2016

THE HEADLINE: One Big House afternoon, App State was 2016 Leicester City
THE SYNOPSIS: Just in case Michigan fans needed a reminder of the greatest upset in college football history.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Brian Kelly on Irish’s QBs: ‘I’d take our two over Ohio State’s’
THE SYNOPSIS: This one is noteworthy because it garnered the most comments ever (344) for a single post on CFT.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Freedom from religion group says Clemson football is too religious
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Swinney is still defending his faith-based opinions.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier gets a raise… but eschews an extension
THE SYNOPSIS: Signed through the 2013 season, retirement rumors reared its head once again for the South Carolina coach.  The Ol’ Ball Coach made it to the 2015 season — but not through the 2015 season — before hanging up his visorTemporarily, as it turned out.

Ohio State confirms addition of Oklahoma transfer RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State
A personnel loss for Oklahoma is officially a roster gain for Ohio State.

In mid-March, Trey Sermon announced that he had decided to transfer from the Sooners.  A week later, the talented running back indicated on Twitter that he had decided to transfer to the Buckeyes.

Wednesday morning, Ohio State confirmed in a release that Sermon will join the OSU football team for the 2020 season.  If there is a 2020 season, of course.

As Sermon heads to Columbus as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Buckeyes.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.  He does, though, have a redshirt still available if the need were to arise.

Sermon was a four-star 2017 signee.  The Georgia native was rated as the No. 12 back in the country that year.

During his time in Norman, Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns.  His 13 rushing touchdowns in 2018 led the team, while his 947 yards that same season were good for third.  Additionally, the back totaled 391 yards and another three scores on 36 receptions.

An injury led to a premature end of Sermon’s 2019 season after nine games.

If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Ohio State will be looking to replace J.K. Dobbins.  The All-American ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns this past season.  In late December, Dobbins confirmed that he would be leaving OSU early and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins’ heir apparent, Master Teague, sustained an Achilles injury in the spring.  His availability for the upcoming season is unknown at the moment.

Prior to Teague’s issue, Ohio State had confirmed that Marcus Crowley, whose 237 yards a year ago were fourth on the team, would not be available at all this spring because of an unspecified injury issue.  With both Crowley and Teague sidelined, it would’ve left the Buckeyes with just one healthy scholarship running back this spring in Steele Chambers.  Chambers ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses keys to restarting pro sports this summer — none of which seem to bode well for college football at the moment

college football
1 Comment

If you’re hoping that the 2020 college football season kicks off on time and as scheduled, you may want to look away.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, made an appearance on Snapchat’s Good Luck America hosted by Peter Hamby.  During the course of the discussion, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases addressed exactly how professional sports could restart this summer after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.  Including, most notably, fan-less games.

Nobody comes to the stadium,” Fauci explained. “Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. […] Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

What would work for professional sports, though, might not be suitable for college football.  At all.  Especially if the voices of some of the most prominent figures in the sport carry weight.

I struggle with that concept,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said last week when asked about playing without fans in the stands. “When I first heard that, I said, ‘OK, that could work.’ But I figured if we don’t have fans in the stands, we’ve determined it’s not safe for them in a gathering environment. So why would it be safe for the players?”

“I don’t see a model where we play, at least any extended number of games, in facilities where we don’t have fans,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN.com earlier this month. “College football is about the cheerleaders and the band and the campus environment on game day. We’re interested in solutions that allow us to have a traditional game-day experience.”

One of the solutions that has been bandied about, especially of late, is starting the season in February.  At this point, though, the 2020 college football season is a great unknown.

And, for a sport that has seen attendance dip from an average of 45,447 in 2003 to 41,477 in 2019, there’s another reason why some in college football wouldn’t want to go fan-less.  Even if it’s just for one season.

This is just the fan portion of Fauci’s comments, too. We haven’t even scratched the surface as to how unwieldy it’d be to quarantine the massive number of people it would take to put on a fan-less college football game. Players, coaches, essential support staff, medical personnel, officiating crew, broadcast personnel, etc. Would the band be permitted to be in attendance? Cheerleaders?

For the record, the 2020 college football season is set to kick off exactly 136 days from today.