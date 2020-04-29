Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Clemson releases full list of supplements made available to football players

THE SYNOPSIS: A trio of Tigers football players had been suspended for a year after testing positive for a banned substance.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC leads NFL Draft for 11th straight year as Alabama and Michigan set school records

THE SYNOPSIS: Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the streak is now at 14 straight.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State sets NFL draft record with 10 picks through three rounds

THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, LSU tied that record.

2016

THE HEADLINE: FCS LB Ray Lewis III, son of Miami legend, charged with sexual assault

THE SYNOPSIS: The younger Lewis had been accused of raping a Coastal Carolina classmate. However, the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed a year later.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Slammer Jammer: Tide’s Cyrus Jones charged in domestic incident

THE SYNOPSIS: Again, I just like the headline. Part of why I’m here is to amuse myself, honestly.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Houston surprises kicker and his mom with full scholarship

THE SYNOPSIS: Again, these will never get old. Ever.

2014

THE HEADLINE: In a conference full of great rivalries, which one is the SEC’s best?

THE SYNOPSIS: Why this question was ever asked is beyond me. The answer is patently obvious. Nick Saban vs. the media.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU indefinitely suspends leading rusher after arrest

THE SYNOPSIS: Jeremy Hill was charged with battery following a bar altercation. After serving a one-game suspension, Hill rushed for a career-high 1,401 yards and 14 touchdowns. After that, Hill turned pro early.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Stunner: Russell Wilson given release by N.C. State

THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the quarterback’s journey from Raleigh to Madison to the NFL. And, ultimately, Super Bowl champion.

2010

THE HEADLINE: OSU, Michigan in competition for Terrelle Pryor v2.0

THE SYNOPSIS: Cardale Jones ultimately opted for Ohio State. After that signing, the quarterback ultimately helped lead tOSU to a national championship.

2009

THE HEADLINE: NCAA DENIES RICHT CHANCE TO HEAR RECRUIT’S GRADUATION SPEECH*

THE SYNOPSIS: Mark Richt learned first-hand the bullish t that is the NCAA.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)