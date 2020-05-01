College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Reggie Bush gearing up to recruit Urban Meyer to USC
THE SYNOPSIS: That hasn’t happened. At least, not yet.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2019 QB hits the portal, to transfer from Florida
THE SYNOPSIS: As it turns out, Jalen Jones had been accused of sexual battery. A couple of weeks later, the quarterback transferred to an FCS school.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Army feted at White House after winning first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in two decades
THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Merica, dammit.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State draftees to sign contracts worth in excess of $110 million
THE SYNOPSIS: OSU had a dozen former players selected that year, just missing out on tying its own single-draft record of 14. LSU did match OSU, though, in the 2020 NFL Draft. And those now-former Tigers will sign contracts worth in excess of $124 million. What with inflation and all. And two more players than the 2016 Buckeyes.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban: ‘I think the Big Ten is a really good conference’
THE SYNOPSIS: “And I want to be quoted on that,” the Alabama head coach said. While speaking in Ohio.
2012
THE HEADLINE: HS coach: Sims lost Tide QB battle because ‘he was the out-of-state guy’
THE SYNOPSIS: Alabama native AJ McCarron and Virginia native Phillip Sims were in a battle for the starting job at Alabama. McCarron won. Sims lost. Sims’ high school coach whined. McCarron went on to win a pair of BcS titles, and the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Awards. Sims, meanwhile, transferred from Alabama to Virginia in April of 2012. A year later, he transferred to a Div. II school. So, yes, Nick Saban appears to have made the correct call. Again.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Bin Laden? Dead
THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Merica, dammit. And f ck him. Still. And God bless all of those innocent lives lost on 9/11. Still.
2009
THE HEADLINE: AS EXPECTED, HELFRICH JOINS OREGON STAFF*
THE SYNOPSIS: Mark Helfrich spent four seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. When Chip Kelly left for the NFL, Helfrich was promoted to head coach. In four seasons, he went 37-16 with the Ducks.
(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC mercifully ended that practice.)