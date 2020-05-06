Big 12
Getty Images

Big 12 becomes first Power Five conference to cancel in-person Football Media Days in favor of virtual one

By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Big 12 is the first Power Five shoe to drop.  They certainly, though, won’t be the last.

Last Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  Tuesday, it was ditto for Conference USA.

The Big 12 had been scheduled to hold its Football Media Days July 20-21 in Arlington, Tex.  The keyword there is “had,” of course, as the conference confirmed Wednesday that the two-day in-person session has been nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.  Instead, a virtual one will be held in its place, Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report.

As of yet, there’s no word on when that will take place.

“Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering,” a statement from a conference spokesperson read.

Last year, more than 500 media members were credentialed for the 2019 kickoff event.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

UCF DL Raymond Cutts arrested on felony firearm charge

UCF football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Courtesy of a UCF football player, and for the second time (we know of) since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport, we have a development that would’ve triggered a resetting of Yeo Olde Arrest Tracker.  If it were still a thing, of course.

In late April, Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson was charged with resisting arrest.  Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reported, UCF football player Raymond Cutts was arrested on a pair of charges.  One was a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed firearm.  The other is third-degree theft of a firearm, a felony.

Cutts was charged following a traffic stop.  The stop was initiated because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.  From the Sentinel:

Driver Christian Casas told an officer he only had a learner’s permit and the group had just smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Officers asked the driver and two passengers to get out of the car so it could be searched. Cutts was the only person in the backseat, where officers found an empty bag with marijuana residue and a Glock G27 semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine facing toward the front of the vehicle and concealed under the seat.

Casas said he didn’t know about the gun and front seat passenger Jyquarious Johnson said it belonged to Cutts, but he declined to provide a sworn written statement about it because they are cousins and he didn’t want to see Cutts arrested.

Cutts denied he knew anything about the gun, but the officer stated Cutts was a suspect in an investigation into the theft of a car and the same gun five days earlier in an area Cutts frequently visited.

A UCF football official stated that the program is “aware of the matter involving Raymond Cutts and have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation.”

Cutts was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class.  He didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, others to take a 20-percent pay cut

Arizona football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

Add the Arizona head coach to the burgeoning list of football and athletic department officials financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Arizona announced that, as part of its financial mitigation plans, senior leadership and will be taking a 20-percent cut in pay.  Included in that group, of course, is Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Last year, Sumlin’s total guaranteed compensation for coaching the Wildcats, per the USA Today coaches salary database, was $2 million.  Thus, the coach will be forfeiting at least $400,000, if the cuts last an entire academic year.

Additionally, three other head coaches — Adia Barnes (women’s basketball), Jay Johnson (baseball), Sean Miller (basketball) — will take the same 20-percent cut.  Athletic director Dave Heeke will as well.

“Arizona athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis,” a statement from the athletics department began. “We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”

Arizona becomes at least the fifth Pac-12 school to implement salary reductions over the past month or so.  The others are Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington State.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Rice adds commitment from Boston College transfer WR Christian McStravick

Rice football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rice is the latest to benefit from the bounty that is Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, the wide receiver utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Rice football.

“Extremely blessed Rice University is taking this chance on me after a year of ACL recovery,” McStravick wrote. “Cannot wait to get back on the field and represent this outstanding school for my graduate years!”

As noted, McStravick will be headed to Rice as a graduate football transfer.  The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.  Unless he were to receive a sixth season from the NCAA, of course,

Coming out of high school in Texas, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class.  His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018).  The ACL tear mentioned in the tweet sidelined him for all of 2019.

McStravick is the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month.  In late March Stanford, kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA school.

Last month, Rice lost linebacker Anthony Epke to the Ball State football program.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Willie Taggart leaves the door open for Florida State to play Texas A&M
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, FSU showed Taggart the door after posting a 9-12 record in less than two fulls seasons. In December of last year, he was hired as FAU’s next head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jay Paterno pens passionate Facebook post defending late father
THE SYNOPSIS: The defense came after new allegations surfaced against Joe Paterno, Penn State.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer undergoes previously unscheduled medical procedure
THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one in a litany of health issues/scares that hit the former Ohio State, Florida head coach.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel doesn’t foresee a return to coaching
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Tressel still hasn’t returned to the sidelines.  Instead, in May of this same year, he was named president at Youngstown State.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Five-star 2013 FSU signee wants release to transfer to USC or UGA
THE SYNOPSIS: Matthew Thomas ultimately followed through and remained at Florida State. In 2016, he led the Seminoles in tackles.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Poll: Playoff in college football — yea or nay?
THE SYNOPSIS: The overwhelming majority of voters, not surprisingly, were in favor of ditching the BCS.  Of the 4,171 votes cast, 3,285 (78.76 percent) were in favor of a playoff.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Kiffin on NFL Tebow: ‘He’s going to find a way to succeed’
THE SYNOPSIS: So, was Lane Kiffin right about Tim Tebow at the next level? Let’s go to the Tale of the Statistical Tape:

GAMES: 35
ATTEMPTS: 361
COMPLETIONS: 173
COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9
PASSING YARDS: 2,422
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17
INTERCEPTIONS: 9
YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7
PASSER RATING: 75.3