The Big 12 is the first Power Five shoe to drop. They certainly, though, won’t be the last.

Last Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well. Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same. Tuesday, it was ditto for Conference USA.

The Big 12 had been scheduled to hold its Football Media Days July 20-21 in Arlington, Tex. The keyword there is “had,” of course, as the conference confirmed Wednesday that the two-day in-person session has been nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a virtual one will be held in its place, Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report.

As of yet, there’s no word on when that will take place.

“Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering,” a statement from a conference spokesperson read.

Last year, more than 500 media members were credentialed for the 2019 kickoff event.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

AAC — Virtual, to be determined

ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina

Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois

Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas

Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined

MAC — Virtual, to be determined

MWC — Virtual, to be determined

Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California

SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia

Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana