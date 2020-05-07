college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Tommie Frazier (finally) being voted into the College Football Hall of Fame

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Former Ohio State QB Matthew Baldwin reportedly headed to TCU
THE SYNOPSIS: Baldwin did indeed land at TCU, Despite being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, though, he didn’t see the field at all in 2019.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 review into Baylor reform to pick up in June
THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one of myriad pieces of fallout from the sexual assault scandal that rocked the football program.  And the university.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Mike Leach endorses Donald Trump at Spokane rally
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Washington State head coach has always marched to the beat of a different drum on the fieldAnd offAnd on social media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: QB Everett Golson transferring from Notre Dame, but to where?
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State turned out to be the answer to that headline question.  Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida were also considered.  In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Missouri’s Pinkel on scheduling Kansas: It’s an open invitation
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later — and five years after Gary Pinkel retiredthe Border War is back on.  Well, eventually it will be.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Wrong righted: Tommie Frazier part of 2013 Hall of Fame class
THE SYNOPSIS: Out of all of the Hall snubs, this one always pissed me off the most.  Or, “it’s about damn time” as I wrote in the lede.  Frazier had been eligible for induction starting in 2006.  From the post:

The fact that it took Frazier seven years to get in is simply incomprehensible.  All the quarterback did from 1992-95 was lead the Cornhuskers to two national championships — and nearly a third — four Big Eight titles, a 33-3 record as a starter and account for 82 touchdowns rushing/passing.  He was a two-time Orange Bowl MVP (1994 & 1995), Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1996, consensus All-American and Johnny Unitas winner in 1995.

2011

THE HEADLINE: O-H! UH-OH! Buckeyes to probe car sales to players and relatives
THE SYNOPSIS: Utilizing “O-H! UH-OH” usually pisses off most of Buckeye Nation.  Including most members of my family.  Oh, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles ultimately found no wrongdoing.

NCAA to make decision on extension of recruiting dead period May 13

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT
While it seemingly hasn’t had an impact on a handful of schools — looking at you Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina — the NCAA is set to revisit its recruiting trail policies.

As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15.  Last month, that dead period was extended through May 31.

In a release Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that it will make a final decision on an extension of the recruiting dead period through June 30 at the group’s May 13 meeting.

“The dead period began in March to protect the health, safety and well-being of prospective student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches,” the organization stated. “NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline addressed the group and discussed the resocialization of sports guidelines released last week to help guide their decision-making.”

The guidelines mentioned above included the NCAA’s nine core principles for the eventual return of college sports.

The NCAA also issued additional guidelines related to recruiting:

The committee also granted waivers of recruiting rules effective May 11 to make them more flexible during the dead period the group imposed, which currently lasts through May 31. For example, any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls.

The committee also lifted the restriction on the number of uncommitted prospective student-athletes (and their family members) who may participate in a recruiting call with a countable coach.

Additionally, current student-athletes may now participate in recruiting calls with coaches, as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring.

Finally, committed prospective student-athletes may participate in virtual team activities after completion of all academic requirements for high school graduation or transfer to a Division I school. Uncommitted prospects could on one occasion observe such activities but not participate.

USC swipes a pair of LSU video staffers

USC LSU
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
If you’re like USC and looking to pilfer a football staff, might as make a run at one like reigning national champion LSU.

Wednesday, USC announced that it has hired a pair of USU football staffers away from Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.  Jacob Brown will serve as the director of football video production, while Will Stout will carry the title of assistant director of football video production.

The new USC duo was in part responsible for the wildly-popular hype videos utilized during the LSU football team’s run to the College Football Playoff championship.  Collectively, those videos were viewed more than 20 million times.

Below are a couple examples of LSU’s hype videos from last season.  The first is from the Alabama game.  The second, from the national title game.

From the announcement, Brown addressed the move to 247Sports.com.

“It’s a big move, but I’m so excited,” said Brown. “I’m really blessed to be in this position, but I’ve also never been so certain about making a career move in my entire life.

“Will and I, we’re really excited about bringing some of our ideas and then some things that we’ve learned, and just really taking it and running with it. … I can’t wait.

South Carolina transfer Summie Carlay commits to The Citadel

South Carolina football
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Summie Carlay may have left the South Carolina football program, but he’s not leaving the Palmetto State.

In April, Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A month later, the offensive lineman utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at The Citadel.

“I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother!” Carlay wrote. “Ready to get to work! Let’s ride Dog family!”

Carlay will have two years of eligibility at his disposal. As a graduate transfer, Carlay will be eligible to play right away for the 2020 season.

Carlay was a three-star member of the South Carolina football Class of 2017.  He was the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

As a true freshman, Carlay took a redshirt.  Then, in 2018, he didn’t see the field at all.  Last season, the lineman appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks.  Most of that action, it should be noted, came on various special teams units.

Each of the past three seasons, Carlay has earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

On Twitter, shortly before announcing his transfer destination, Carlay posted a heartfelt letter of goodbye.

“I couldn’t think of a better picture with which to say thank you!” the lineman wrote. “What a perfect representation of my time at Carolina. You, the fans, brought me so much joy along with my teammates and made every second of the journey worthwhile. I am proud to be a University of South Carolina alumni and letterman. I may be moving on, but I will always be a Gamecock. Forever to thee.”

UMass transfer WR Brennon Dingle officially signs with UTSA

UTSA football
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Over the last couple of weeks, UTSA has learned that there are highs and lows when it comes to the vagaries of the football transfer portal.

In the middle of April, UTSA announced that New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins has officially been added to its football roster. A couple of days later, starting cornerback Teddrick McGhee made his way into the NCAA transfer database.

Tuesday, UTSA announced that Brennon Dingle has officially been added to its football roster as well.  The Baltimore native had signed a financial aid agreement with the school earlier in the day.

As a graduate transfer, Dingle is eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Dingle came to UMass as a three-star 2016 signee.  Only three signees on the offensive side of the ball were rated higher than the Maryland product.

Dingle took a redshirt as a true freshman.  The next three years, he played in all 36 games.  During that stretch, he started 14 of those contests.  Nine of the starts came in 2018, one in 2019 and four in 2017.

In that action, the 5-10, 180-pound receiver totaled 838 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.