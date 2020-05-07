The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Former Ohio State QB Matthew Baldwin reportedly headed to TCU

THE SYNOPSIS: Baldwin did indeed land at TCU, Despite being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, though, he didn’t see the field at all in 2019.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 review into Baylor reform to pick up in June

THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one of myriad pieces of fallout from the sexual assault scandal that rocked the football program. And the university.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Mike Leach endorses Donald Trump at Spokane rally

THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Washington State head coach has always marched to the beat of a different drum on the field. And off. And on social media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: QB Everett Golson transferring from Notre Dame, but to where?

THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State turned out to be the answer to that headline question. Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida were also considered. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Missouri’s Pinkel on scheduling Kansas: It’s an open invitation

THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later — and five years after Gary Pinkel retired — the Border War is back on. Well, eventually it will be.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Wrong righted: Tommie Frazier part of 2013 Hall of Fame class

THE SYNOPSIS: Out of all of the Hall snubs, this one always pissed me off the most. Or, “it’s about damn time” as I wrote in the lede. Frazier had been eligible for induction starting in 2006. From the post:

The fact that it took Frazier seven years to get in is simply incomprehensible. All the quarterback did from 1992-95 was lead the Cornhuskers to two national championships — and nearly a third — four Big Eight titles, a 33-3 record as a starter and account for 82 touchdowns rushing/passing. He was a two-time Orange Bowl MVP (1994 & 1995), Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1996, consensus All-American and Johnny Unitas winner in 1995.

2011

THE HEADLINE: O-H! UH-OH! Buckeyes to probe car sales to players and relatives

THE SYNOPSIS: Utilizing “O-H! UH-OH” usually pisses off most of Buckeye Nation. Including most members of my family. Oh, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles ultimately found no wrongdoing.