college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Joe Burrow getting set to kick off his transfer tour

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban is a huge Game of Thrones fan too and would have certainly recruited the White Walkers to Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: The only thing I understood about this headline was “Nick Saban” and “Alabama.” Now, get the hell off my lawn.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Roommate and dorm assignment reportedly major factor in former five-star’s transfer from Florida
THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Chris Steele‘s roommate, Jalon Jones, had committed sexual battery in the dorm room they shared. Steele ultimately transferred to Oregon.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State transfer QB Joe Burrow to visit LSU, Cincinnati in coming days
THE SYNOPSIS: We all know how this transfer tour ends, don’t we?

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M disciplines WR coach for Twitter rant
THE SYNOPSIS: Aaron Moorehead took some shots at Tate Martell after the quarterback decommitted from the Aggies. Given the soap opera that has been Martell’s career, the Aggies should be thankful.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Ohio State coach Jim Tressel named president at Youngstown State
THE SYNOPSIS: The move came three years after his time at Ohio State ended under a cloud of controversy.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: ACC schools to make $17 million in new TV deal
THE SYNOPSIS: A few years later, that number moved to $29.5 million per school.  That’s fourth among Power Five conferences.

Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien is now a five-time kicker of cancer’s ass

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Thanks to courageous Minnesota football player Casey O’Brien, we have back-to-back heartwarming stories in the midst of all of this heartbreak.

At the age of 13, O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  As his official Minnesota bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”

Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season.  Through six games for the Gophers this past season, that had remained the case — until Week 8.  In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.

In late November, however, O’Brien took to Twitter to reveal that “[e]arlier today I had my three-month scans and the doctors found a small spot in one of my lungs.”

“They are not sure what it is, but they want to remove it this week so they can test it,” the redshirt sophomore wrote, adding, “I am looking forward to returning to the field soon.”

Now, fast-forward a little over five months.  On Twitter Friday, O’Brien revealed that he has kicked cancer’s ass. Again.  And is now a five-time survivor of the insidious disease.

“God has taken care of me again!” O’Brien wrote, while also thanking his “HERO doctors and nurses.”

Added the Minnesota football player, “Can’t wait to go play football again.”

God bless Casey O’Brien.  And God bless all of our healthcare workers.

Mark Emmert, conferences don’t appear to be on same page when it comes to sports being played without students on campus

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Imagine that, inconsistency when it comes to something involving the NCAA.

in mid-April, the College Football Playoff Management Committee, which consists of the 10 FBS commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, made it clear that if there are no students on campus there would be no sports. “Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated at the time.

Friday, NCAA president Mark Emmert reiterated that stance.

“All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” Emmert said during an interview on the official NCAA Twitter account. “That doesn’t mean [the school] has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you have to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. … If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

The only problem with that?  Bowlsby contradicted that stance — and his own stance of a month ago — in speaking to The Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy.

“Going to class in an online sense is satisfactory,” the commissioner said when discussing the return of college sports. “There’s room for that to happen. School has to be in session, student-athletes have to be going to class.”

Bowlsby further expounded on the online-only aspect as it relates to sports in an interview with WVMetroNews.

School has to be in session because football players on college teams are student-athletes. You have to be going to college. That doesn’t necessarily mean that if the new normal becomes online education, in part or in whole, that football players or volleyball players or soccer players couldn’t be taking classes online just like the rest of the students.

“I suspect some institutions may be a hundred percent online. And if they are, and if that is also what student-athletes are doing, I think that meets the criteria.

Even Swarbrick allowed earlier this month that Notre Dame football players could return to campus ahead of the rest of the student body if in-person classes for the fall are approved.

One area of consensus among all concerned is that, if college football is played this season, it will be much different.  As in, you won’t see packed stadiums right away.

“Just because there’s some regulation that’s been lifted doesn’t mean that automatically means you should immediately put 105,000 fans in a football stadium,” Emmert said in his interview. “I think that the proper thing to do and the sensible thing to do is a phased approach. It’s plausible to me that early in the season, let’s just stick with football, you see a very limited fan access, but by later in the season, as things develop, hopefully in a very positive way, you all of sudden can see larger fan bases attending.”

Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst to take temporary 15-percent reduction in pay

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Go ahead and add the Wisconsin head football coach to the burgeoning list of athletics officials taking a financial hit.

The university Saturday morning announced that the athletics department “intends to implement a compensation and work reduction plan to include most of its employees in an effort to manage financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.” As one of Wisconsin athletics’ highest-earning employees, football coach Paul Chryst will take a 15-percent reduction in pay over the next six months.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Chryst made $4.15 million in 2019.  That figure was ninth in the Big Ten.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and head men’s basketball coach Greg Gard will take the same 15-percent pay cut.

“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Alvarez said in a statement. “But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.

“I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”

Wisconsin is the fourth Big Ten school to make such a cut.  The others are Michigan, Minnesota and Rutgers.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

WATCH: Nick Saban surprises 103-year-old WWII vet with FaceTime call

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
In these weird times, leave it to Nick Saban, of all people, to put a smile on your face.  And warm your heart.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nick Saban was forced to utilize email for the first time.  Ever.  Now, the technologically-averse coach has spread his technological wings once again.  For a very sweet cause, as it turns out.

Major Wooten (not his rank) is a 103-year-old World War II veteran who served in France.  Then a Private First Class, he, along with hundreds of thousands of others (my maternal grandfather included) landed on Utah Beach during the D-Day invasion.  The war hero is also a big fan of Alabama football, going back to 1938.  He has lived in Birmingham for years as well..

Sadly, Wooten is in hospice care as his heart is failing.

This brings us to a Facebook post from Rick Karle of WVTM-TV in Birmingham.

One of Mr. Wooten’s dreams has been to meet Coach Nick Saban- his planned meeting with the coach was dashed weeks ago when COVID-19 hit. His chances of meeting the coach dwindled, as his days were numbered.

It looked as if Mr. Wooten would leave us last Saturday. As his family huddled and prayed, something amazing happened: Mr. Wooten climbed back, and God gave him another chance to talk with Coach Saban.

And, just like that, Major Wooten and Nick Saban hooked up.  On FaceTime, of all places.

I don’t care who you or what team of which you’re a fan. That. Is. Awesome.  And sweet.

And why is it so damn dusty in here…