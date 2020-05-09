The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban is a huge Game of Thrones fan too and would have certainly recruited the White Walkers to Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: The only thing I understood about this headline was “Nick Saban” and “Alabama.” Now, get the hell off my lawn.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Roommate and dorm assignment reportedly major factor in former five-star’s transfer from Florida
THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Chris Steele‘s roommate, Jalon Jones, had committed sexual battery in the dorm room they shared. Steele ultimately transferred to Oregon.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State transfer QB Joe Burrow to visit LSU, Cincinnati in coming days
THE SYNOPSIS: We all know how this transfer tour ends, don’t we?
2016
THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M disciplines WR coach for Twitter rant
THE SYNOPSIS: Aaron Moorehead took some shots at Tate Martell after the quarterback decommitted from the Aggies. Given the soap opera that has been Martell’s career, the Aggies should be thankful.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Ex-Ohio State coach Jim Tressel named president at Youngstown State
THE SYNOPSIS: The move came three years after his time at Ohio State ended under a cloud of controversy.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Report: ACC schools to make $17 million in new TV deal
THE SYNOPSIS: A few years later, that number moved to $29.5 million per school. That’s fourth among Power Five conferences.