Congrats, TCU football. The talent — and potential headache — is all yours.

Rightfully so, the vast majority of the recruiting focus is on the Class of 2021. Still, though, there’s some 2020 business of which to take care. Monday morning, the biggest unfinished piece of that 2020 class took shape as 247Sports.com reported that Zachary Evans will play for TCU football this fall. The website wrote that “Evans signed a financial aid agreement with the Frogs on Sunday night, but had to attend an online class on Monday morning before it became official.”

LSU and Texas A&M had also been in play for Evans.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas. On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 16 recruit overall.

Evans is the highest-rated player ever signed by TCU football. In fact, 247Sports.com noted, he’s the only five-star recruit signed by the Horned Frogs in the modern era.

Buyer beware, though.

Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia, was expected to announce his school of choice during the Under Armour All-America Game in January. The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.

Shortly thereafter, there was yet another twist as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university. A day later, the Georgia football program washed its hands of the situation by releasing Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent. Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions. That meant that other schools were free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.

But wait. There’s more.

In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game in December because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone. Seriously.

Source: Zach Evans sent home over refusal to give up his cell phone. Evans made a big scene over having to give his phone up and coach sent him home. #UILState — T.J. McAloon (@tjmcaloon) December 21, 2019

Additionally, Evans was suspended for two games early on in the 2019 high school football season for violating team rules. On a quirky note, Evans told 247Sports.com last summer that he doesn’t watch NFL or college football.