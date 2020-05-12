The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kirby Smart refuses to engage in war of words with Dan Mullen

THE SYNOPSIS: The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry has no offseason.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany set to cash in with over $20 million in bonuses

THE SYNOPSIS: These same people raking in multi-millions off the backs of student-athletes also push back against the NIL issue. Nice hypocrisy.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden thinks consensus among FSU fans is Jameis Winston was embarrassment

THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at FSU, the Heisman Trophy winner was involved in the comical crap caper and the much more serious accusations of rape. The quarterback was ultimately cleared in the latter case in an FSU Code of Conduct hearing. That came in December of 2014, one month before he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska paying Bo Pelini $128k monthly until February 2019

THE SYNOPSIS: During Pelini’s seven seasons in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers won at least nine games every year. In the five seasons since he was fired, NU has won six or fewer games four times.

2014

THE HEADLINE: LSU AD on beer sales: It’s going to happen

THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, in-game alcohol in Death Valley is officially a thing.

2012

THE HEADLINE: FSU board ‘unanimously in favor of seeing what Big 12 might offer’

THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Florida State preferred its view from the ACC.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ESPN ‘apologizes’ for tasteless post on Aaron Douglas’ death

THE SYNOPSIS: The Worldwide Leader’s Insider arm decided to focus on what Douglas’ death would mean for the Alabama offensive line. Douglas had been found dead earlier in the day.